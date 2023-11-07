Abigail Breslin Mourns Death of My Sister’s Keeper Costar Evan Ellingson

Abigail Breslin is grieving the loss of a dear costar.
After Evan Ellingson—the former child star known for his role in the 2009 film My Sister's Keeper—passed away, Breslin paid tribute to her onscreen sibling.
"Evan Ellingson was a kind, funny and extremely talented human being," she wrote on Instagram Nov. 6 alongside a photo featuring the pair. "He played my big brother in a film I did called My Sisters Keeper. Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished. Some of his scenes in MSK still give me chills."
The Little Miss Sunshine star remembers Ellingson as being "silly, funny" and a prankster.
"He was energetic and the life of the party," she continued. "I didn't keep in touch a lot with him after the film, but he always stayed in my mind as a wonderful and sweet soul, one I am grateful to have crossed paths with. My prayers and condolences are with his family at this difficult time."
Breslin went on to note that his character is one that will remain with her for years to come.
"Evan, I know Heaven will welcome you with open arms," the 27-year-old concluded her post. "Your time on this earth may have been, devastatingly, short. Your humor, exuberance, kindness and bright light will linger forever. Sending you peace on your journey to the great beyond and who knows… maybe one day, I'll meet you in Montana."
The CSI: Miami actor died in Fontana, Calif., on Nov. 5, according to documents obtained by E! News. He was 35.
His cause of death, per the report, has not yet been confirmed. Ellingson's father Michael told TMZ that his son was found at a sober-living home, sharing that the actor had struggled with drugs in the past, but had been doing better as of late. The outlet also reported that no foul play is suspected at this time.
