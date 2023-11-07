Andy Cohen Asks CNN to Allow Alcohol for New Year’s Eve Broadcast

Watch : Whitney Rose on Andy Cohen's Daughter: "She Is So Cute!"

Andy Cohen wants people to watch what happens live as he hosts New Year's Eve—with a drink in his hand.

A year after CNN's decision to reduce alcohol consumption during the network's annual New Year's Eve broadcast, E! News' Justin Sylvester wanted to know the television host's game plan for sneaking in alcohol this year.

"Hopefully, I will not be sneaking it," Andy told Justin and co-host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton at BravoCon, as seen in the Nov. 6 episode. "I haven't heard anything yet, but come on, they need to let us drink. It's New Year's Eve. That didn't go well last year in terms of viewer happiness about us drinking. People really cared and I hope CNN gives the people what they want."

. "I haven't heard anything yet, but come on, they need to let us drink. It's New Year's Eve. That didn't go well last year in terms of viewer happiness about us drinking. People really cared and I hope CNN gives the people what they want."

Advocating for himself and his co-host Anderson Cooper, he quipped, "Give the daddies some juice."

CNN's program has made headlines in years past for its booze-induced moments, which included a diss directed at Ryan Seacrest—who hosts Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC—in December 2021.