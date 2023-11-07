Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Road to Baby Boy

All the small things have led Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to become parents again.
The couple recently welcomed their first child together, a son named Rocky Thirteen, expanding an already large blended family consisting of three kids from the Kardashians star's previous relationship with Scott Disick and three others from the Blink-182 drummer's past marriage to Shanna Moakler. But their journey to baby was not without a few rocky parts, to say the least.
After all, Kourtney and Travis initially struggled to conceive. "It hasn't been the most amazing experience," Kourtney admitted of the in-vitro fertilization process during an April 2022 episode of her Hulu show, explaining that the medication she was on at the time had the "complete opposite reaction" of what she wanted. "I just feel a little bit off. I'm super moody and hormonal."
Ultimately, the procedure began taking both a mental and physical toll on the 44-year-old, prompting her to stop IVF treatments. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us," she explained on The Kardashians this May. "If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."
As it turned out, a baby was in the cards one more time—with Kourtney announcing her pregnancy at a Blink-182's Los Angeles show in June.
"We just got pregnant naturally," she recalled to Vogue. "It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super-happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude."
However, the family experience another bump in the road nearly three months later, when Kourtney was hospitalized and underwent an urgent fetal surgery in September. Travis, who was on tour in Europe at the time, postponed his show and rushed back to California to be by his wife's side.
The experience not only led to Poosh founder being put on bed rest for the remainder of her pregnancy, but it also opened her eyes to what she called a "whole new world."
"It was terrifying," she said in her Vogue interview. "After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life."
From their first date to happy days, keep reading for the complete timeline to the couple's journey to baby.