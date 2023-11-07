Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Road to Baby Boy

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Welcome Son

All the small things have led Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to become parents again.

The couple recently welcomed their first child together, a son named Rocky Thirteen, expanding an already large blended family consisting of three kids from the Kardashians star's previous relationship with Scott Disick and three others from the Blink-182 drummer's past marriage to Shanna Moakler. But their journey to baby was not without a few rocky parts, to say the least.

After all, Kourtney and Travis initially struggled to conceive. "It hasn't been the most amazing experience," Kourtney admitted of the in-vitro fertilization process during an April 2022 episode of her Hulu show, explaining that the medication she was on at the time had the "complete opposite reaction" of what she wanted. "I just feel a little bit off. I'm super moody and hormonal."

Ultimately, the procedure began taking both a mental and physical toll on the 44-year-old, prompting her to stop IVF treatments. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us," she explained on The Kardashians this May. "If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."