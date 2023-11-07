Why Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Is “Hesitant” to Get Engaged to Elijah Scott

Kailyn Lowry shared that she is in no rush to get engaged to boyfriend Elijah Scott after the couple welcomed son Rio together last year and are now expecting twins.

By Alexandra Bellusci Nov 07, 2023 2:32 AMTags
BabiesCelebritiesKailyn Lowry
Watch: Teen Mom Alum Kailyn Lowry is Pregnant with Twins!

Kailyn Lowry isn't looking to put a ring on it anytime soon. 

The Teen Mom 2 star shared where she stands on the idea of an engagement to boyfriend Elijah Scott.

"He's been pushing for it," Kailyn told People in an interview published Nov. 6. "But I've already kind of done marriage once and I f--ked it up royally. So I'm a little hesitant."

Right now, the 31-year-old's priority is motherhood, as she noted that the couple "jumped right into parenthood together." She and Elijah are expecting twins after privately welcoming son Rio last year. Kailyn is also mom to Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin, as well as Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez.

"I kind of would like to have something to look forward to in the future instead of doing everything all at once," the MTV star explained. "I think we have time. If we're meant to be together, then we don't need to rush into it tomorrow."

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

As for how the journey of parenthood is treating the first-time dad? As Kailyn put it, it was "second nature" for Elijah.

The construction worker has also been plowing ahead as a supportive partner.

"It's been good. It's been very different from my other partners and my kids' other dads," she confessed. "He pours concrete, he gets down and dirty at work. But he's also just a real family man. He's very, very much connected with his own family, with our family, and so he's been a really good partner to me, and I feel like it's a really good match."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Former Child Actor Evan Ellingson Dead at 35

2

How Matthew Perry Got Chandler’s Cheating Removed From Friends

3

Avengers Stuntman Taraja Ramsess & 3 Kids Dead After Car Crash

Although Kailyn doesn't have a lot of time to herself as a soon-to-be mom of seven, she wouldn't have it any other way.

"My time will come," she shared. "At some point, I'll have time for myself. But right now, I really love being a mom and I love podcasting. And so, my me-time is getting ready to go to football games, basketball games and occasionally getting my nails done. And I'm good with that right now."

For a look at Kailyn's sweetest family photos, keep reading...

Instagram
First Day of School

"First day back for all the kids," Kailyn Lowry wrote in 2019. "4th, kindergarten & preschool!"

Instagram
Major Milestones

"We made it through the chaos of @theluxrussell's first art show & @thelincmarshall's last!" Lowry wrote back in 2019. "So many cute projects & a sign that we've hit yet another milestone. Next stop for Lincoln, KINDERGARTEN! One day, all the kids will focus & smile for a photo."

Instagram
A Super Family

Isaac, Lincoln and even Lux channeled their inner superheroes for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Lots of Smiles

"Art show with my babies!!" Lowry captioned the 2018 photo.

Instagram
Kisses for Mom

Isaac gave his mom a sweet smooch on the cheek in this 2018 snap.

Instagram
Vacation Time

The proud mom and her kiddos enjoyed a trip to Jamaica in 2018.

Instagram
Soccer Stars

"This is what our Saturdays look like," the Teen Mom celeb captioned the 2017 pic.

Instagram
Trick-or-Treat

The kids went all out for Halloween 2017. Nice costumes, guys!

Instagram
Fun on the Farm

The mom and her trio enjoyed some fall festivities in 2017.

Instagram
Brotherly Love

The MTV star gave birth to her third child in 2017.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Former Child Actor Evan Ellingson Dead at 35

2

How Matthew Perry Got Chandler’s Cheating Removed From Friends

3

Avengers Stuntman Taraja Ramsess & 3 Kids Dead After Car Crash

4

Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Show Rare PDA on Lunch Date

5

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Daughter Makes First Public Appearance