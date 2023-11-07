Why Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Is “Hesitant” to Get Engaged to Elijah Scott

Watch : Teen Mom Alum Kailyn Lowry is Pregnant with Twins!

Kailyn Lowry isn't looking to put a ring on it anytime soon.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared where she stands on the idea of an engagement to boyfriend Elijah Scott.

"He's been pushing for it," Kailyn told People in an interview published Nov. 6. "But I've already kind of done marriage once and I f--ked it up royally. So I'm a little hesitant."

Right now, the 31-year-old's priority is motherhood, as she noted that the couple "jumped right into parenthood together." She and Elijah are expecting twins after privately welcoming son Rio last year. Kailyn is also mom to Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin, as well as Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez.

"I kind of would like to have something to look forward to in the future instead of doing everything all at once," the MTV star explained. "I think we have time. If we're meant to be together, then we don't need to rush into it tomorrow."