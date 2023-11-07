Priscilla Presley Shares Why She Never Remarried After Elvis Presley's Death

Watch : Lisa Marie Presley Slammed Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’

Priscilla Presley is still stuck on Elvis Presley after all these years.

The actress and ex-wife of the late music icon recently addressed why she hasn't gotten remarried since ending their six-year union in 1973, explaining that she did not think Elvis "could handle that" when he was alive.

"To be honest with you," she told the audience during a Q&A at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas Nov. 3, per People, "I never wanted to marry after him."

It's been long rumored that Priscilla made a vow to never walk down the aisle again as long as Elvis was alive. Though the 78-year-old did not confirm if the rumor was true, she did note that she "never had any desire" to marry even after the singer died in 1977, just four years after their divorce.

As she explained, "No one could ever match him."

Priscilla also shared why the former couple didn't have more kids following the 1968 birth of their only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. "Elvis felt he had a very busy schedule and he did have a bit of guilt that he wasn't around that much when Lisa was younger," she said. "With his scheduling and his touring, he just felt he wasn't around enough to give a lot of attention to having another child."