Pregnant Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry Teases Sex of Twins

Looks like Kailyn Lowry is gearing up to be a boy mom times seven.
A month after sharing that she is pregnant with twins, the Teen Mom and boyfriend Elijah Scott teased the sex of their little ones in the first part of a three-part reveal.
Kailyn shared the initial results alongside her Coffee Convos podcast host Lindsie Chrisley, posting a video of them FaceTiming Elijah to let him know the email confirming the sex of their twins had arrived.
The reality star suggested she could wait for her boyfriend's sporting event to be over, but when Elijah admitted it would be another hour, the anticipation won over.
While on the phone with Elijah, she nervously pulled up the email and said, "Ah, I don't know if I can do this!"
The two girls lean over to read the screen as Kailyn's jaw drops and she exclaims, "They're boys!"
While the MTV star covered her mouth in disbelief, people can be heard voicing their excitement in the background, with one friend chiming in, "I knew it!"
After all, Kailyn is more than experienced in life as a boy mom. While she and Elijah are also parents to son Rio she also shares Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin as well as Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez.
However, it seems the 31-year-old has more in store for her followers on the sex reveal. She hinted as much by captioning the clip, "In typical Kail + the Chaos fashion, we have to break this into a 3-part mini-series. You'll fully understand after part 3. Wish me luck."
Kailyn shared the news of her sixth pregnancy during an October episode of her Barely Famous podcast, explaining how she learned she was expecting while on a trip to Thailand.
"I must have got pregnant right before I left," she recalled to guest Allison Kuch, "When I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn't think anything of it because I was like, there's no way. There's no way I am."
The news was especially surprising to Kailyn, as she had privately welcomed Rio only a few months prior to finding out she was expecting twins.
But one thing is certain: Her three littlest ones will have a special bond.
"We got the same due date as Rio's original due date," Kailyn explained on a Nov. 3 episode of her Barely Famous podcast. "The exact same date, not a day off. Very on brand for us. We're going to have Irish triplets, all born in the same month."
Read on for her family photos: