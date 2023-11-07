Pregnant Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry Teases Sex of Twins

A month after Kailyn Lowry announced she’s pregnant with twins, the Teen Mom alum revealed the sex of her and boyfriend Elijah Scott’s babies.

By Alexandra Bellusci Nov 07, 2023 8:13 PMTags
CelebritiesKailyn Lowry
Watch: Pregnant Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Sex of Twins

Looks like Kailyn Lowry is gearing up to be a boy mom times seven.

A month after sharing that she is pregnant with twins, the Teen Mom and boyfriend Elijah Scott teased the sex of their little ones in the first part of a three-part reveal.

Kailyn shared the initial results alongside her Coffee Convos podcast host Lindsie Chrisley, posting a video of them FaceTiming Elijah to let him know the email confirming the sex of their twins had arrived.

The reality star suggested she could wait for her boyfriend's sporting event to be over, but when Elijah admitted it would be another hour, the anticipation won over.

While on the phone with Elijah, she nervously pulled up the email and said, "Ah, I don't know if I can do this!"

The two girls lean over to read the screen as Kailyn's jaw drops and she exclaims, "They're boys!"

While the MTV star covered her mouth in disbelief, people can be heard voicing their excitement in the background, with one friend chiming in, "I knew it!"

photos
Teen Mom Star Kailyn Lowry's Sweetest Family Photos

After all, Kailyn is more than experienced in life as a boy mom. While she and Elijah are also parents to son Rio she also shares Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, and Lincoln, 9, with ex Javi Marroquin as well as Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez.

However, it seems the 31-year-old has more in store for her followers on the sex reveal. She hinted as much by captioning the clip, "In typical Kail + the Chaos fashion, we have to break this into a 3-part mini-series. You'll fully understand after part 3. Wish me luck." 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kailyn shared the news of her sixth pregnancy during an October episode of her Barely Famous podcast, explaining how she learned she was expecting while on a trip to Thailand.

"I must have got pregnant right before I left," she recalled to guest Allison Kuch, "When I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn't think anything of it because I was like, there's no way. There's no way I am."

Instagram

The news was especially surprising to Kailyn, as she had privately welcomed Rio only a few months prior to finding out she was expecting twins.

But one thing is certain: Her three littlest ones will have a special bond.

"We got the same due date as Rio's original due date," Kailyn explained on a Nov. 3 episode of her Barely Famous podcast. "The exact same date, not a day off. Very on brand for us. We're going to have Irish triplets, all born in the same month."

Read on for her family photos:

Instagram
First Day of School

"First day back for all the kids," Kailyn Lowry wrote in 2019. "4th, kindergarten & preschool!"

Instagram
Major Milestones

"We made it through the chaos of @theluxrussell's first art show & @thelincmarshall's last!" Lowry wrote back in 2019. "So many cute projects & a sign that we've hit yet another milestone. Next stop for Lincoln, KINDERGARTEN! One day, all the kids will focus & smile for a photo."

Instagram
A Super Family

Isaac, Lincoln and even Lux channeled their inner superheroes for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Lots of Smiles

"Art show with my babies!!" Lowry captioned the 2018 photo.

Instagram
Kisses for Mom

Isaac gave his mom a sweet smooch on the cheek in this 2018 snap.

Instagram
Vacation Time

The proud mom and her kiddos enjoyed a trip to Jamaica in 2018.

Instagram
Soccer Stars

"This is what our Saturdays look like," the Teen Mom celeb captioned the 2017 pic.

Instagram
Trick-or-Treat

The kids went all out for Halloween 2017. Nice costumes, guys!

Instagram
Fun on the Farm

The mom and her trio enjoyed some fall festivities in 2017.

Instagram
Brotherly Love

The MTV star gave birth to her third child in 2017.

