Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Make Rare Public Outing at Star-Studded Event

Watch : Alexandra Grant Admits What She Loves About Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant just had the most excellent date night.

The Matrix star and his artist girlfriend were all smiles as they stepped out at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 4 to honor painter Judy Baca and director David Fincher. In fact, the couple of more than four years looked all loved up, holding hands as they posed for photographs in front the iconic Urban Light sculpture outside of the Los Angeles museum.

For the glamorous occasion, Keanu, 59, donned a black tuxedo and a bow tie, while his love perfectly coordinated his look with a matching long black gown featuring a keyhole cutout.

The last time the Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure actor and Alexandra, 50, attended the annual star-studded event was in 2019, when their hand-in-hand walk down the red carpet went viral and captured the hearts of fans.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating," Alexandra recalled to Vogue in March 2020. "But the question I've been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?'"