Keanu Reeves and Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Make Rare Public Outing at Star-Studded Event

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant enjoyed a rare red carpet date night at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 4. See photos of all the celeb attendees.

Watch: Alexandra Grant Admits What She Loves About Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant just had the most excellent date night.

The Matrix star and his artist girlfriend were all smiles as they stepped out at the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala on Nov. 4 to honor painter Judy Baca and director David Fincher. In fact, the couple of more than four years looked all loved up, holding hands as they posed for photographs in front the iconic Urban Light sculpture outside of the Los Angeles museum. 

For the glamorous occasion, Keanu, 59, donned a black tuxedo and a bow tie, while his love perfectly coordinated his look with a matching long black gown featuring a keyhole cutout.

The last time the Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure actor and Alexandra, 50, attended the annual star-studded event was in 2019, when their hand-in-hand walk down the red carpet went viral and captured the hearts of fans.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that's fascinating," Alexandra recalled to Vogue in March 2020. "But the question I've been asking in all of this is: ‘What is the opportunity for good?'"

photos
Keanu Reeves & Alexandra Grant: Romance Rewind

Since then, the duo have only made a handful of public appearance together, largely keeping details of their romance close to their chest. However, that's not to say they're uncomfortable around the spotlight.

 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

"The good news about falling in love as an adult is that I had built my own career by the time that my relationship had begun," Alexandra told People in September. "I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone."

Describing their relationship "interdependent and independent in the best ways," she added, "What I love about Keanu and our exchange is that we're pushing each other to build new roads."

Keep reading to see their date night, as well as more star sightings at the LACMA Art+Film Gala.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for LACMA

Kim Kardashian

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Billie Eilish

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA

A$AP Rocky

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Lupita Nyong'o

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Andrew Garfield and Quinta Brunson

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA

Emma Chamberlain

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Lux Pascal and Pedro Pascal

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

François-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA

Jessica Chastain and Peter Sarsgaard

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Eva Longoria

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA

Lenny Kravitz

Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA

Heidi Klum

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Niecy Nash and Ava DuVernay

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA

Mark Foster and Julia Garner

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Laura Harrier

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA

Lily Gladstone and Colman Domingo

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for LACMA

Paris Hilton and Eva Chow

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Ke Huy Quan

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LACMA

Jodie Comer

