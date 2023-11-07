CFDA Fashion Awards 2023: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Watch : Inside Anne Hathaway's Fashion Renaissance

You won't want to move at a glacial pace to see the looks at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Anne Hathaway is taking center stage as host of the stylish soirée, stepping in for Sarah Jessica Parker who the CFDA recently noted was unable to fulfill the duties "due to unforeseen circumstances."

However, The Devil Wears Prada actress won't be the only star descending upon the American Museum of Natural History in New York for the Nov. 6 event. Kim Kardashian, Mary J. Blige, Demi Moore, J Balvin, Ayo Edebiri and Charles Melton are just a few of the big names on the celeb-filled list of presenters.

The event is put on by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. and will celebrate nominees across several categories, including American Womenswear Designer of the Year, American Menswear Designer of the Year, American Accessory Designer of the Year and American Emerging Designer of the Year. And while fans will have to wait and see who takes home these trophies, some of the other winners have already been announced.