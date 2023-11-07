CFDA Fashion Awards 2023: See Every Star on the Red Carpet

Anne Hathaway is hosting the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, where big names like Serena Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow and Vera Wang will be honored.

You won't want to move at a glacial pace to see the looks at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Anne Hathaway is taking center stage as host of the stylish soirée, stepping in for Sarah Jessica Parker who the CFDA recently noted was unable to fulfill the duties "due to unforeseen circumstances."

However, The Devil Wears Prada actress won't be the only star descending upon the American Museum of Natural History in New York for the Nov. 6 event. Kim Kardashian, Mary J. Blige, Demi Moore, J Balvin, Ayo Edebiri and Charles Melton are just a few of the big names on the celeb-filled list of presenters. 

The event is put on by the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. and will celebrate nominees across several categories, including American Womenswear Designer of the Year, American Menswear Designer of the Year, American Accessory Designer of the Year and American Emerging Designer of the Year. And while fans will have to wait and see who takes home these trophies, some of the other winners have already been announced.

For instance, Serena Williams will be honored with the Fashion Icon Award, and Gwyneth Paltrow will accept the Innovation Award presented by Amazon Fashion. In addition, Vera Wang will receive the Board of Directors' Tribute Award and Jonathan Anderson will be given the International Designer of the Year Award.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

But they aren't the only winners of the night. Alina Cho will receive the Media Award, Mara Hoffman will be presented with the Environmental Sustainability Award, Maria Cornejo will be honored with the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award and Domenico De Sole will take home the Founder's Award.

Can't seem to find your invitation? Don't worry, just scroll on to see the stars' looks at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards.   

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Serena Williams

Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Images

Ashley Graham

Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Images

La La Anthony

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow

Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Images

Lola Tung

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Molly Ringwald

Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Images

Chase Stokes

Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Images

Dove Cameron

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Naomi Watts

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Charles Melton

Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Images

Laura Linney

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

LaKeith Stanfield

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Josh Richards

