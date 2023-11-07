Megan Fox Describes Abusive Relationship in Gut-Wrenching Book of Poems

Megan Fox is addressing a difficult subject.
In her new book of poems Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, the 37-year-old describes an abusive relationship that became physical.
"today my sin was that i followed your friend to the dinner table / instead of waiting for you to lead me," Megan writes in a poem titled "oxycodone and tequila," adding later, "you hit me / again / and again."
In an additional poem titled "don't worry darling," the Transformers alum writes, "mornings after you would hurt me / i would wake up and make your coffee / put on a sweatshirt so you wouldn't have to look at the bruises you left." The poem later reads, "imagine all the girls who don't get hurt / for laughing at another boy's jokes."
Megan does not use any names to identify her poem's subjects, and E! News is out to a rep for Megan for comment but has not yet heard back.
The Jennifer's Body actress recently spoke about the inspiration behind her book, which is set to release Nov. 7, noting the work is a mix of lived experiences and allegory.
"It comes from a lot of places," she told People in an article published Nov. 6. "Some of it is literal, while other parts are allegorical. Some poems contain a Grimm's-fairy-tale-type element, and others serve the same purpose as memes in online culture."
She added of the inter-personal dynamics displayed in many of the poems, "Relationships are complicated. For most of us it's not a fairy tale. Relationships are not pretty. They are ugly. Sometimes they are a war. But through a wound enters an opportunity to grow and become a stronger more whole version of yourself."
And the actress—who is currently engaged to musician Machine Gun Kelly and shares kids Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex Brian Austin Green—noted the ways writing poetry has been an important outlet for her.
"Acting doesn't really allow me to express myself fully in the way writing does because I'm reading someone else's words under someone else's direction," the Expend4bles star explained. "Poetry gives me a space to experience some catharsis through art."