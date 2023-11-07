Megan Fox Describes Abusive Relationship in Gut-Wrenching Book of Poems

Watch : Megan Fox Opens Up About "Complicated" Relationships

Megan Fox is addressing a difficult subject.

In her new book of poems Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, the 37-year-old describes an abusive relationship that became physical.

"today my sin was that i followed your friend to the dinner table / instead of waiting for you to lead me," Megan writes in a poem titled "oxycodone and tequila," adding later, "you hit me / again / and again."

In an additional poem titled "don't worry darling," the Transformers alum writes, "mornings after you would hurt me / i would wake up and make your coffee / put on a sweatshirt so you wouldn't have to look at the bruises you left." The poem later reads, "imagine all the girls who don't get hurt / for laughing at another boy's jokes."

Megan does not use any names to identify her poem's subjects, and E! News is out to a rep for Megan for comment but has not yet heard back.