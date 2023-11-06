Gigi Hadid's Star-Studded Night Out in NYC Featured a Cameo Appearance by Bradley Cooper

Gigi Hadid's rumored flame Bradley Cooper was also spotted out with the supermodel when she and Taylor Swift had a girls night out in New York City on Nov. 4. See photos of their outing.

As it turns out, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's recent girls night out wasn't strictly for the ladies.

Aside from Selena GomezSophie Turner, Cara Delevigne and Brittany Mahomes, Gigi's rumored flame Bradley Cooper was also present when the group dined at the New York City restaurant BondSt on Nov. 4.

An onlooker told E! News that Gigi and the rest of the squad arrived at the eatery sans Bradley around 9:30 p.m. When they stepped outside two hours later, the A Star Is Born actor slipped away behind the group, according to the eyewitness, before joining Gigi inside her awaiting car.

This is the fourth time the supermodel, 28, and Bradley, 48, have been spotted out together in the last month. The pair were first linked in early October, when they were seen enjoying a group dinner at NYC hotspot Via Carota. Three days later, Bradley was photographed driving the Guest in Residence founder around the Big Apple in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV. 

photos
Inside Taylor Swift's 2023 Squad

Romance rumors continued to pour in on Oct. 20 after the two braved the rain during a morning walk. And most recently, Gigi and Bradley caught a showing of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, an off-Broadway play starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in the West Village.

 

TheImageDirect.com

Neither have publicly addressed their relationship status, though Gigi and Bradley do run in similar circles. For one, the Guardians of the Galaxy is a longtime friend of Leonardo DiCaprio, who Gigi was linked to last year

Gigi has also worked closely with Irina Shayk, who Bradley dated from 2015 to 2019 and with whom he shares 6-year-old daughter Lea, on several fashion campaigns.

To see more of Bradley Gigi and Bradley out with the squad, keep reading.

Gotham/GC Images

Squad Up

Taylor Swift enjoyed a girls' night out with Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevigne and more at Bond St in New York City Nov. 4. 

TheImageDirect.com

Surprise Cameo

As the ladies stepped outside, Gigi's rumored flame Bradley Cooper was also spotted leaving the restaurant.

Gotham/GC Images

They Say Looks Can Kill

For the occasion, Taylor donned a black sweater with a pleated skirt and knee-high boots. Meanwhile, Brittany opted for a blue corset top with wide-legged pants and a long white coat.

Gotham/GC Images

Making the Whole Place Shimmer

Gigi was clad head-to-toe in black, while Sophie rocked a blue plaid blazer, matching jeans and indigo heels.

Gotham/GC Images

Bundle Up

Selena kept warm in a tan sweater dress paired with Steve Madden shoes.

Gotham/GC Images

Model Behavior

Cara led the pack out of the celeb hotspot in a checkered bucket hat, black jacket and jeans with leather panels.

TheImageDirect.com

Star Sighting

Bradley kept things casual in a demin jacket layerd over a hoodie.

Gotham/GC Images

All Smiles

Taylor and Selena shared a laugh as the left the restaurant.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Let's Go

Taylor held Brittany's hand and and wrapped her arm around Selena to keep close.

Gotham/GC Images

Girl Talk

Taylor and Selena chat while walking out.

Gotham/GC Images

Welcome to New York

Sueccessful night out, no?

