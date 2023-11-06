Gigi Hadid's Star-Studded Night Out in NYC Featured a Cameo Appearance by Bradley Cooper

As it turns out, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's recent girls night out wasn't strictly for the ladies.
Aside from Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevigne and Brittany Mahomes, Gigi's rumored flame Bradley Cooper was also present when the group dined at the New York City restaurant BondSt on Nov. 4.
An onlooker told E! News that Gigi and the rest of the squad arrived at the eatery sans Bradley around 9:30 p.m. When they stepped outside two hours later, the A Star Is Born actor slipped away behind the group, according to the eyewitness, before joining Gigi inside her awaiting car.
This is the fourth time the supermodel, 28, and Bradley, 48, have been spotted out together in the last month. The pair were first linked in early October, when they were seen enjoying a group dinner at NYC hotspot Via Carota. Three days later, Bradley was photographed driving the Guest in Residence founder around the Big Apple in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV.
Romance rumors continued to pour in on Oct. 20 after the two braved the rain during a morning walk. And most recently, Gigi and Bradley caught a showing of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, an off-Broadway play starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in the West Village.
Neither have publicly addressed their relationship status, though Gigi and Bradley do run in similar circles. For one, the Guardians of the Galaxy is a longtime friend of Leonardo DiCaprio, who Gigi was linked to last year.
Gigi has also worked closely with Irina Shayk, who Bradley dated from 2015 to 2019 and with whom he shares 6-year-old daughter Lea, on several fashion campaigns.
