Gigi Hadid's Star-Studded Night Out in NYC Featured a Cameo Appearance by Bradley Cooper

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Spend Time Together in NYC

As it turns out, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid's recent girls night out wasn't strictly for the ladies.

Aside from Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevigne and Brittany Mahomes, Gigi's rumored flame Bradley Cooper was also present when the group dined at the New York City restaurant BondSt on Nov. 4.

An onlooker told E! News that Gigi and the rest of the squad arrived at the eatery sans Bradley around 9:30 p.m. When they stepped outside two hours later, the A Star Is Born actor slipped away behind the group, according to the eyewitness, before joining Gigi inside her awaiting car.

This is the fourth time the supermodel, 28, and Bradley, 48, have been spotted out together in the last month. The pair were first linked in early October, when they were seen enjoying a group dinner at NYC hotspot Via Carota. Three days later, Bradley was photographed driving the Guest in Residence founder around the Big Apple in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV.