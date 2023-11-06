11 Comfy (and Cute) Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas for Every Type of Celebration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Ah, Thanksgiving. The ultimate feast-filled, laughter-infused holiday where food is abundant, and comfort is especially key. If you're making plans this year for the holiday and have no idea what to wear, you've come to the right place. Because here at E!, we've got you covered with all things fashion.
If you're planning to host a Friendsgiving this year, don't fret! Opt for a cozy sweater dress paired with some trendy white sneakers—perfect for running around the kitchen or lounging with friends. For the classic family gathering, a versatile flannel shirt or a cute, oversized sweater matched with your favorite jeans will have you blending in with the traditional vibe while staying oh-so-comfy. And for those planning to keep things low-key, embrace the stretchy pants trend with a pair of wide-leg pants or a stretchy and chic slip skirt paired with a casual tee—leaving ample room for that extra slice of pumpkin pie!
No matter your Thanksgiving plans, these outfit ideas ensure you have the freedom to indulge in all the holiday goodness while looking extra cute. Keep scrolling for our top picks that'll have you ready for a day filled with gratitude, delicious food, and fabulous style.
Topshop Oversize Crewneck Sweater
Snuggle up in style this sweater season with this fuzzy bright orange oversized pullover. Its knit design, dropped shoulders, and ribbed trim creates a comfortably slouchy look you'll absolutely adore.
Madewell Corduroy Zip-Up Jumpsuit
When in doubt, always reach for a jumpsuit you can quickly throw on. We're currently eyeing this Corduroy Zip-Up jumpsuit that's not too form-fitting but still keeps it casual for any type of celebration. Pair it with brown leather boots and you've got yourself the perfect Thanksgiving fit.
Blooming Jelly Women's Button Down Flannel Shirt
No Thanksgiving feast is complete without a classic flannel. This brown plaid shirt evokes all the cozy fall vibes, perfectly in line with the season's theme. But in case you're looking for a pop of color, it also comes in 35 other colorways.
Madewell Layton Midi Slip Skirt
This slip skirt has a super comfy pull-on waist (which is essential for this holiday) and can be dressed up or down for any occasion. We recommend pairing it with a casual tee and sneakers for a relaxed, yet stylish look that's perfect for Thanksgiving festivities.
Nordstrom Long Sleeve Wool & Cashmere Sweater Dress
If you're the host this Thanksgiving, you're going to need an outfit that looks incredible but still lets you run around to make sure the turkey doesn't burn (we've all been there). This long-sleeved wool and cashmere sweater dress will keep you warm, yet still agile and looking flawless.
Madewell Ponte Wide-Leg Pants
Not only do these Ponte Wide-Leg pants look elegant, they also feature a stretchy waistband that's exactly what you need for this holiday season. The best part? You can get these for 25% off by using the code COOLDAYS at checkout.
Free People Easy Street Stripe Crop Pullover
What's not to love about this classic striped pullover? It comes in a relaxed, cropped style with ribbed knit, a mock neckline, noticeable seams, and slightly exaggerated sleeves to amp up the slouchy look.
Eevrlane The ReWool Way-High Drape Pant
For a more posh look, opt for this ReWool Way-High Drape pant. It boasts an extra-high rise, a relaxed straight fit, and is made from recycled Italian wool, making it a stylish and sustainable addition to any wardrobe.
Madewell Boiled Wool Bouclé Vest
Crafted from cozy boiled wool, this bouclé vest takes inspiration from traditional tailored pieces and features convenient flap patch pockets at the chest and a front button closure for a timeless look with a touch of modern comfort.
The Colette Faux Leather Maxi Skirt by Maeve
This Colette Faux Leather maxi skirt by Maeve is a must-have in any closet. Its rave-reviewed silhouette, high-rise cut, and chic patch pockets make it an effortlessly fashionable look that turns heads wherever you go.
Coach Outlet Teri Hobo With Puffy Diamond Quilting
Last but definitely not least, no outfit is complete without a bag. We're currently in love with this Teri Hobo shoulder bag from Coach Outlet's Shine collection. It's made from Nappa leather and features a chic puffy diamond quilting.
