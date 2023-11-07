Serena Williams Aces Red Carpet Fashion at CFDA Awards 2023

Watch : Serena Williams Welcomes Baby No. 2

Serena Williams brought her A-game.

The tennis champ stunned on the red carpet of CFDA Awards 2023, wearing an all-black sequin Thom Browne dress for the ceremony held on Nov. 6. But that's not all, as she also arrived in style to the American Museum of Natural History in New York City in a custom-wrapped Lincoln Navigator that complemented her eye-catching look.

"The Lincoln Navigator is already very Serena," she told E! News in an exclusive statement, "and ‘dressed up' like this, it's even more so."

Serena added, "I have always liked strong, bold design and black details. Plus, my own Navigator always brings so much comfort and serenity into my life, so it really helps me arrive to these big moments feeling calm."

During this year's ceremony, the 23-time Grand Slam winner will become the first-ever athlete to be honored with the prestigious CFDA Fashion Icon Award.

Serena, 42, has become a long-standing icon on the tennis court for her skill and determination, but all eyes have also been on the athlete when it came to her unforgettable looks over the years, which included everything from a diamond-encrusted dress to full-length catsuit.