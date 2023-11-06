Sofia Richie Says She's "Beyond Obsessed" With Husband Elliot Grainge in Birthday Tribute

Sofia Richie marked her husband Elliot Grainge's 30th birthday with a sweet social media tribute.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Nov 06, 2023 8:25 PMTags
CouplesCelebritiesSofia Richie
Watch: Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Talk “Calm” Married Life

These two are stuck on each other. 

Sofia Richie is celebrating her husband Elliot Grainge's 30th birthday with a sweet tribute to social media. 

"The big 3-0!!!!," the 25-year-old captioned her Nov. 6 Instagram post. "I am beyond obsessed with you. Happy birthday to the man of my dreams! I can't wait for a lifetime more."

Alongside the heartfelt note, Sofia shared a carousel of images of her and Elliot, including a selfie of the two in the car, one of Elliot holding his wife in his arms, a shot of the newly 30-year-old in matching red PJs and Ugg slippers, as well as throwback snaps to the couple's April nuptials in the south of France.  

This summer, the model spoke about her and her husband's life at home together during their first few months of marriage—echoing her current birthday sentiments. 

"I'm obsessed with Elliot," Sofia told Vogue in July as part of their 24 Hours With video series. "When we're together, it's just calm and quiet."

photos
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge's Wedding Album

She added, "I feel so relaxed. I feel like I'm finally in a place where I can breathe and just relax with my husband. Being married is the best."

Trending Stories

1

Former Child Actor Evan Ellingson Dead at 35

2

Avengers Stuntman Taraja Ramsess & 3 Kids Dead After Car Crash

3

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Daughter Makes First Public Appearance

The duo, who said, "I do," in April after 2 years together, followed up their star-studded ceremony with a tropical honeymoon. Complete with a romantic bike ride, sweet selfies, beach-inspired OOTD pictures and dips in the ocean, their trip was certainly one for the books. 

Keep reading to relive every moment of their romantic getaway. 

Instagram / Sofia Richie
Mrs. Richie Grainge

In April 2023, Sofia married Elliot, a music executive, in the South of France. The two then headed off to a tropical honeymoon.

Instagram / Sofia Richie
Selfie Time
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Presenting the Bride

Sofia poses for a pic on the beach.

Instagram / Sofia Richie
Taking a Dip
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Couple's Ride
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Beautiful Sunset
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Bike Ride

Sofia and Elliot hit the biking trail.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Former Child Actor Evan Ellingson Dead at 35

2

Avengers Stuntman Taraja Ramsess & 3 Kids Dead After Car Crash

3

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Daughter Makes First Public Appearance

4

Taylor Swift Proves She's Travis Kelce's No. 1 Fan Amid NFL Milestone

5

Kyle Richards Breaks Down While Addressing Mauricio Umansky Breakup