Sofia Richie Says She's "Beyond Obsessed" With Husband Elliot Grainge in Birthday Tribute

Watch : Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge Talk “Calm” Married Life

These two are stuck on each other.

Sofia Richie is celebrating her husband Elliot Grainge's 30th birthday with a sweet tribute to social media.

"The big 3-0!!!!," the 25-year-old captioned her Nov. 6 Instagram post. "I am beyond obsessed with you. Happy birthday to the man of my dreams! I can't wait for a lifetime more."

Alongside the heartfelt note, Sofia shared a carousel of images of her and Elliot, including a selfie of the two in the car, one of Elliot holding his wife in his arms, a shot of the newly 30-year-old in matching red PJs and Ugg slippers, as well as throwback snaps to the couple's April nuptials in the south of France.

This summer, the model spoke about her and her husband's life at home together during their first few months of marriage—echoing her current birthday sentiments.

"I'm obsessed with Elliot," Sofia told Vogue in July as part of their 24 Hours With video series. "When we're together, it's just calm and quiet."