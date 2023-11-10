This Golden Bachelor Fan-Favorite Reveals She Almost Returned After Her Heartbreaking Early Exit

Watch : "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner on His Search for Love

"I actually tried to come back."

Joan Vassos proved family comes before everything when she made the difficult decision to leave The Golden Bachelor during the Oct. 12 episode after receiving a call from home. Joan chose to leave despite receiving a group date rose from Gerry Turner when she learned her daughter, who had recently given birth, needed her help.

After her early exit, fans wondered what could've been if Joan had stayed in the mansion. And, it turns out, the 60-year-old private school administrator was just as curious about her connection with Gerry.

"I was coming back," Joan revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News at the Women Tell All special taping. "The producers arranged a flight for me and everything."

But Joan's plans changed when her daughter, suffering from postpartum depression, still wasn't in a place where she felt comfortable leaving again.