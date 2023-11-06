MTV EMAs 2023 Winners: Taylor Swift, Jung Kook and More

Watch : Taylor Swift Breaks ANOTHER Record with Eras Tour Film

At teatime, everybody agrees—that Taylor Swift is the top winner at the 2023 MTV EMAs.

While the originally scheduled Nov. 6 ceremony in Paris was ultimately canceled, the network still marked the occasion by unveiling the complete list of winners.

Taylor led the list of honorees with three wins—taking home the trophies in the Best Artist and Best Live categories as well as in the Best Video group for her hit "Anti-Hero." Following right behind her with two awards were Nicki Minaj—with her Best U.S. Act and Best Hip Hop trophies—and BTS' Jung Kook, who picked up Best K-Pop and Best Song for his hit "Seven" featuring Latto. Måneskin also secured two accolades, including for Best Italian Act and Best Rock.

MTV had announced the cancelation of the 2023 MTV EMAs two weeks before the event.

"Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life," the network said in an Oct. 19 statement. "The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning."