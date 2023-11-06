MTV EMAs 2023 Winners: Taylor Swift, Jung Kook and More

At teatime, everybody agrees—that Taylor Swift is the top winner at the 2023 MTV EMAs.
While the originally scheduled Nov. 6 ceremony in Paris was ultimately canceled, the network still marked the occasion by unveiling the complete list of winners.
Taylor led the list of honorees with three wins—taking home the trophies in the Best Artist and Best Live categories as well as in the Best Video group for her hit "Anti-Hero." Following right behind her with two awards were Nicki Minaj—with her Best U.S. Act and Best Hip Hop trophies—and BTS' Jung Kook, who picked up Best K-Pop and Best Song for his hit "Seven" featuring Latto. Måneskin also secured two accolades, including for Best Italian Act and Best Rock.
MTV had announced the cancelation of the 2023 MTV EMAs two weeks before the event.
"Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life," the network said in an Oct. 19 statement. "The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning."
MTV noted it plans to resume hosting the award show in November 2024. To see the full list of winners this year, keep reading.
Best Artist
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Doja Cat
Miley Cyrus
Nicki Minaj
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Best Song
WINNER: Jung Kook feat. Latto, "Seven"
Doja Cat, "Paint the Town Red"
Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo, "vampire"
SZA, "Kill Bill"
Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"
Rema with Selena Gomez, "Calm Down"
Best Video
WINNER: Taylor Swift, "Anti-Hero"
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion,"Bongos"
Doja Cat, "Paint the Town Red"
Little Simz, "Gorilla"
Miley Cyrus, "Flowers"
Olivia Rodrigo, "vampire"
SZA, "Kill Bill"
Best Collaboration
WINNERS: KAROL G, Shakira, "TQG"
Central Cee x Dave, "Sprinter"
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray, "Baby Don't Hurt Me"
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage, "Creepin'"
PinkPantheress, Ice Spice, "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"
Rema with Selena Gomez, "Calm Down"
Best New
WINNER: Peso Pluma
Coi Leray
FLO
Ice Spice
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Best Pop
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best Afrobeats
WINNER: Rema
Asake
Aya Nakamura
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Davido
Best Rock
WINNER: Måneskin
Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Metallica
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
ROSALÍA
Shakira
Best K-Pop
WINNER: Jung Kook
FIFTY FIFTY
NewJeans
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Best Alternative
WINNER: Lana Del Rey
Blur
Fall Out Boy
Paramore
Thirty Seconds to Mars
YUNGBLUD
Best Electronic
WINNER: David GuettaAlesso
Calvin Harris
Swedish House Mafia
Peggy Gou
Tiësto
Best Hip-Hop
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Cardi B
Central Cee
Lil Wayne
Lil Uzi Vert
Metro Boomin
Travis Scott
Best R&B
WINNER: Chris Brown
Chlöe
Steve Lacy
Summer Walker
SZA
Usher
Best Live
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Ed Sheeran
Måneskin
SZA
The Weeknd
Best Push
WINNER: TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Flo Milli
Reneé Rapp
Sam Ryder
Armani White
FLETCHER
Ice Spice
FLO
Lauren Spencer Smith
Kaliii
GloRilla
Benson Boone
Best Local Act Awards
Best African Act: Diamond Platnumz
Best Asia Act: BE:FIRST
Best Australian Act: Kylie Minogue
Best Brazilian Act: Matue
Best Canadian Act: Shania Twain
Best Caribbean Act: Young Miko
Best Dutch Act: FLEMMING
Best French Act: Bigflo & Oli
Best German Act: Kontra K
Best Hungarian Act: ajsa luna
Best India Act: Tsumyoki
Best Italian Act: Måneskin
Best Lat Am North Act: Kenia OS
Best Lat Am Central Act: Feid
Best Lat Am South Act: Lali
Best New Zealand Act: SIX60
Best Nordic Act: Käärijä
Best Polish Act: Doda
Best Portuguese Act: Bispo
Best Spanish Act: Samantha Hudson
Best Swiss Act: Gjon's Tears
Best UK & Ireland Act: Tom Grennan
Best US Act: Nicki Minaj