The Best Beauty Stocking Stuffers of 2023 That Are All Under $30

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The wind is getting colder, the days are getting shorter, and all the best holiday hits are playing in every shop you enter. You know what that means—the holiday season has officially arrived. And you better get started on all your Christmas shopping early besties. Because this year, we promised ourselves we wouldn't wait until the last minute again.

So, before we begin crossing names off our naughty and nice lists, we must start thinking about the mini gifts we always seem to forget until the last second—stocking stuffers. While these technically aren't the main attraction when it comes to opening presents on Christmas day, your gift-giving skills can always change that. Especially, if you have a beauty lover in your life. Whether you're shopping for a makeup maven, skincare enthusiast, or someone who just loves a touch of glam, gifting them fabulous, budget-friendly beauty stocking stuffers will have your loved ones glowing with gratitude on Christmas day.

As our Queen of Christmas would say in her iconic whistle tone, IT'S TIMEEE… to bring some extra shimmer and joy to your loved ones this season. From lip glosses that scream "kiss me under the mistletoe" to dazzling nail polishes that rival the twinkle lights on your tree, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling for our list of the best beauty stocking stuffers, all under a whopping $30, so you can make this holiday season extra special without breaking the bank.