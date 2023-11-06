The Best Beauty Stocking Stuffers of 2023 That Are All Under $30

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The wind is getting colder, the days are getting shorter, and all the best holiday hits are playing in every shop you enter. You know what that means—the holiday season has officially arrived. And you better get started on all your Christmas shopping early besties. Because this year, we promised ourselves we wouldn't wait until the last minute again.
So, before we begin crossing names off our naughty and nice lists, we must start thinking about the mini gifts we always seem to forget until the last second—stocking stuffers. While these technically aren't the main attraction when it comes to opening presents on Christmas day, your gift-giving skills can always change that. Especially, if you have a beauty lover in your life. Whether you're shopping for a makeup maven, skincare enthusiast, or someone who just loves a touch of glam, gifting them fabulous, budget-friendly beauty stocking stuffers will have your loved ones glowing with gratitude on Christmas day.
As our Queen of Christmas would say in her iconic whistle tone, IT'S TIMEEE… to bring some extra shimmer and joy to your loved ones this season. From lip glosses that scream "kiss me under the mistletoe" to dazzling nail polishes that rival the twinkle lights on your tree, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling for our list of the best beauty stocking stuffers, all under a whopping $30, so you can make this holiday season extra special without breaking the bank.
Olay Travel Size Super Serum 5-in-1 Renewing Face Serum
Cut down your skincare routine by five steps with the E! approved Olay Super serum. Its formula is packed with niacinamide, vitamin C, collagen peptide, vitamin E, and AHA, and is best for the beauty lover in your life who's just starting out in experimenting with oils and serums. Peep its iridescent glow, which makes this serum so much more fun to use.
REDKEN Bonding Hair Mask
For luscious, healthy hair, check out this E! approved Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate 5-Minute liquid mask. Formulated with Redken's powerful Conditioning Care Complex, a high concentration of cationic agents and conditioning oils, it detangles and leaves damaged hair silky in just five minutes. We adore this mini version for its perfect stocking stuffer size!
Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer
Spread a little love and cleanliness with the gift of Touchland's Power Mist Hydrating hand sanitizer. It's a stylish and refreshing way to help your loved ones stay safe and germ-free on the go.
Drybar Travel Size Detox Dry Shampoo
Revive your hair between washes with the mini Detox dry shampoo that not only cleans but also banishes oil, sweat, and unwanted odors for a fresh and fabulous look. It's our secret weapon for those days we need an extra touch-up.
Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Cuticle Hydrating Oil
Packed with premium natural cold-pressed oils and essential vitamins, this top-rated nail oil is a game-changer for rejuvenating brittle, cracked cuticles. What's more, it boasts an impressive 98,751 five-star reviews on Amazon, making it a tried-and-true favorite for nail care enthusiasts.
BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha
Treat yourself or a loved one to the ultimate relaxation duo: a Jade Roller & Gua Sha set. It's the perfect way to unwind and pamper your skin, no spa day required.
Happily Blended After Blend & Cleanse Beautyblender Set
Whether your loved one is a seasoned makeup pro or a newbie, any beauty enthusiast will appreciate a fresh makeup sponge. This beauty blender not only gives that flawless airbrushed finish, it also comes with a handy cleanser that they can use to keep their makeup tools clean!
ONE/SIZE Mini On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray
Keep your makeup waterproof, sweatproof, and on fleek with the ONE/SIZE On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof setting spray. Infused with oil-absorbing components and pore-minimizing agents, this spray secures your glamorous look with a flawlessly blurred matte finish.
Tweezerman Rose Gold Mini Slant Tweezer w/ Case
These rose gold mini slant tweezers are brow game-changers, with the perfect angle for precise hair-plucking. Plus, they come in a chic faux leather case, so they're always ready for on-the-go grooming while staying clean and protected.
OPI Big Zodiac Energy 4 Piece Nail Lacquer Mini Pack
Now your loved one can embody their zodiac energy in a cosmically chic manicure with the OPI Big Zodiac Energy 4-Piece Nail Lacquer mini pack. It features colors such as #Virgoals, Scorpio Seduction, Feelin' Libra-ted, and Big Sagittarius Energy.
NARS Mini Orgasm Blush and Lip Gloss Duo Set
For the beauty guru in your life, it doesn't get any better than the NARS Mini Orgasm Blush and Lip Gloss Duo. This iconic peachy-pink combo is a timeless favorite, offering your giftee a beautiful and radiant holiday look.
Mighty Patch Variety Pack
The Mighty Patch hydrocolloid stickers work their magic on pesky pimples without any popping. Stick them on before bedtime for results in just six to eight hours, seamlessly blending into your skin for a blemish-free morning.
