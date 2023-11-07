New Beauty We’re Obsessed With: 3-Minute Pimple Patches, Color-Changing Blush, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
To shop or not to shop? That is the question. Unfortunately, I don't have an unlimited budget for beauty products, but the urge to splurge is tough to resist. I have tried so many new products recently. I'm not going to lie, some disappointed me and caused breakouts, but there a few newbies that will become staples in my self-care routine. I'm here to prevent you from making my mistakes and steer your shopping in the right direction.
You can get rid of a pimple in just three minutes with this acne patch that I'm obsessed with. Clear up a breakout on your skin overnight with this solution. Get sky high lashes with 302% more volume with an affordable mascara. Not sure what blush looks best with your skin tone? This color-changing formula delivers perfection every single time. Plus, there are some innovative products from brands owned by celebs including Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Miranda Kerr.
I tested all the products so you don't have to. Here are the must-haves you need right now.
Best New Beauty Products Fall 2023
l.a.b. Light Activated Beauty Light Therapy Acne Patch
If you have three minutes, you can zap a pimple. This product takes pimple patches to the next level. These hydrocolloid acne patches combine blue and red light therapy to address those stubborn pimples quickly. I could not be more obsessed. It is a must-have for skincare emergences, no doubt. My advice: buy this now so you'll always be prepared when a pimple pops up.
CoverGirl Lash Blast Cleantopia Mascara
If you are annoyed with sparse, fine lashes, you are not alone. Thankfully, you can pump up the volume with a super affordable mascara. It adds up to 302% more volume to your lashes (nope, that's not a typo), according to the brand. This vegan formula is smudge-proof with options in black, brown, and black-brown.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Chin Acne Pimple Patches
My chin is often plagued with pimples. Instead of putting a patch on each individual zit, I just apply one of these to my chin. I save time and I wake up to major results with skin that looks so clear, after just one use. They will become a staple in your skincare routine.
MAC Locked Kiss 24HR Lipstick
When I see the words "long-lasting lipstick," I cringe at the thought of a drying, liquid formula. If you love the application of a traditional lipstick, but you hate smudges around your mouth and on your teeth, I found your ideal product. The MAC Locked Kiss 24HR Lipstick delivers a matte look that's kiss-proof and transfer-resistant all day long. There are 19 shades to choose from.
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Match Stix Color Adaptive Cheek + Lip Stick
It can be tough to find the perfect shade of blush that complements your look. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna gets rid of the guesswork with this color-changing product that delivers a flattering shade of dewy blush which adapts to your skin tone. You can also wear it as a lip color.
Nivea Skin Firming and Anti Wrinkle Neck and Chest Cream, 24-Hour Moisturizing Body Cream
Skincare isn't just about your face. Don't forget about the neck and chest! Can your firm your skin while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles when you use this hydrating body cream, according to the brand. The Nivea Skin Firming and Anti Wrinkle Neck and Chest Cream moisturizes for 24 hours, the brand claims. In my experience, it's incredibly hydrating without feeling heavy or greasy.
Rhode Peptide Lip Tint
If you adore the Peptide Lip Treatment from Hailey Bieber's Rhode, you'll flip over this tinted version of the cult favorite. Get intense hydration that never feels sticky with these buildable glossy shades. There are four hues to choose from.
Iconic London Smokey Eye Duo Kajal Eyeliner + Eyeshadow
Save time and money with this two-for-one product. Use one end as eyeliner and the other as eyeshadow. These formulas are easy to blend (no more dragging and tugging!). The creamy formula delivers and intense color pay-off that lasts for 24 hours. There are 6 long-wearing shades to choose from.
The Iconic London Smokey Eye Duo Kajal Eyeliner + Eyeshadow is available at Sephora, Ulta, Revolve, and Anthropologie.
SKKN BY KIM Resurfacing Mask
Pumpkin season is here, and yes, that includes your skincare. Thank you, Kim Kardashian. Exfoliate and resurface your skin with this AHA and pumpkin enzyme mask that makes my skin feel smooth and look bright. I recommend the fan-shaped brush to save your manicure with a mess-free product application. I have oily skin and I incorporate this into my routine once every other week.
Inde Wild Dewy Lip Treatment
This lip treatment feels like heaven. It's incredibly hydrating and long-lasting without feeling sticky and gross on my lips. This is a game-changer because my lips feel way more hydrated in between wearing this product too.
When I put this on before bed, it's still there when I wake up in the morning. It also wears well over my favorite matte lipsticks and lip liners.
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Crayons
Kylie Cosmetics included lip crayons in limited edition drops and I loved them so much that I bought multiple lip crayons in repeat purchases before they sold out. Of course, I'm thrilled that Kylie Jenner added these as a permanent product. They have the long-lasting effect of a liquid lipstick and the comfortable wear of a cream formula. A little bit of product goes a long way and one lip crayon will last for months on months, even with consistent use.
Drybar Detox Thickening Dry Shampoo for Thinning Hair
Get rid of excess oil and get hair that looks fuller with the Drybar Detox Thickening Dry Shampoo for Thinning Hair. This easy-to-use product doesn't have annoying white residue, it smells incredible, and it gives you those thick strands you've always wanted. Take your hair from flat to wow with this next-level dry shampoo.
Olay Super Serum
Instead of using several products, get one that delivers 5 benefits at once. The Olay Super Serum can help you achieve better skin texture, even-looking skin tone, firmer skin, smoother lines, and long-lasting hydration, according to the brand.
KORA Organics Plant Stem Cell Retinol Alternative Moisturizer
Every time I encounter someone with (seemingly) flawless skin, they tout the benefits of retinol. Unfortunately, it isn't always that simple, especially for people with sensitive skin. If retinol is too harsh for your reactive skin, this alternative from Miranda Kerr's KORA Organics could be the gentle solution that you've been looking for. Get hydrated skin and smooth out fine lines with this plumping moisturizer. If you love this moisturizer, you can save some money with a refill instead of buying a new container at full price.
The KORA Organics Plant Stem Cell Retinol Alternative Moisturizer is available at Sephora, Amazon, Detox Market, goop, Revolve, and at KORA Organics (of course).
Nécessaire The Body Acne Wash
Nécessaire has a cult following for its body products and the brand nailed it yet again with this acne product. Unfortunately, acne doesn't discriminate. It can show up on your body and your face. If you're frustrated by breakouts, the Nécessaire The Body Acne Wash is an effective product that clears up acne without those dreaded drying effects. It has 10.2K+ Sephora Loves from loyal customers.
Saie Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss Oil
If a lip oil and a gloss had a baby, it would be this product. If you think all lip glosses are the same, I encourage you to try the Saie Glossybounce High-Shine Hydrating Lip Gloss Oil. It's incredibly hydrating, beautifully pigmented, and long-lasting. These shades look gorgeous on their own and they don't pill/feather over matte lipsticks and lip liners. My personal favorite: Dip, which is a universally flattering dusty rose shade.
Shani Darden Skin Care Signature Nourishing Facial Mask with Squalane
No one wants reactive skin, but it can be tough to treat when so many products can irritate your skin and make your problems worse. Calm redness and stressed skin with this soothing clay mask from Shani Darden, which has 3.3K+ Sephora Loves. It even comes with an application brush to make your self-care routine even easier.
Urban Decay Space Cowboy Moondust Eyeshadow Palette
Achieve a viral look with multi-dimensional, shimmering eyeshadows from Urban Decay's Moondust Collection. Each palette has four glitter eyeshadow shades that last up to 16 hours, per Urban Decay.
Sephora Favorites Perfume Sampler Set
Every year, I look forward to Sephora's perfume sampler. It's a great opportunity try 16 perfumes from top brands. When you pick your favorite, you can bring the included certificate to a Sephora store to get the full-size version. These sample sizes are great to throw in a small bag and a fun, affordable way to switch things up. The sets tend to sell out quickly, so get yours now instead of waiting for next year's drop.
Still shopping? You'll love these beauty products recommended by Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.