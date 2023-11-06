Former Child Actor Evan Ellingson Dead at 35

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Hollywood has lost a former child star.

Evan Ellingson, best known for his work as a teenager in My Sister's Keeper and CSI: Miami, has died per documents from the local San Bernardino coroner's office viewed by E! News on Nov. 6. He was 35.

According to the report, Evan died in Fontana, CA, on Nov. 5, with his found in the bedroom of a residence. His cause of death has not been confirmed as the coroner's office currently lists it is listed as "pending."

Evan's father Michael told TMZ that Evan's body was found at a sober-living home, with him noting that Evan had struggled with drugs in the past but had been doing better recently. TMZ also reports that no foul play is suspected at this time.

E! News has been unable to locate a rep for Evan for comment.

Evan, who started his acting career as a child with string of TV appearances in the early aughts, was perhaps best known for his role as Jesse Fitzgerald, Cameron Diaz's eldest child, in the 2009 film My Sister's Keeper, based on the Jodi Picoult novel of the same name.