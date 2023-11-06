The Fate of The Bear Will Have You Saying "Yes, Chef"

FX's Hulu exclusive The Bear was a hit after its first two seasons—and its fate surrounding a third season has just been revealed.

Watch: The Bear Cast Talks Being Referred to as "Chef"

This news is the perfect recipe for a good day. 

If you've been missing your daily dose of high-end restaurant stress, don't worry—season 3 of The Bear is officially on the menu. The highly popular Hulu show, which is produced by FX, will make its return in 2024, the streaming platform confirmed Nov. 6.

Jeremy Allen White captured the hearts of viewers as Carmy, a talented chef struggling with past demons, as he partners with family friend Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and sous-chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) to turn his late brother's sandwich shop into a high-end restaurant. 

The season three news comes just a few months after the release of the show's acclaimed second season. However, The Bear is still picking up a whole lot of love for its debut season.

In fact, season one earned a whopping total of 13 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting nods for its three leads, as well as Guest Actor nominations for Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt. The series will learn if it takes home any hardware when the 75th Emmys, which were delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, take place in January. 

But in addition to award season love, the cast also experienced an unexpected side effect of starring in the show—an inundation of the show's ever-present line, "Yes, chef!"

In fact, Jeremy told E! News earlier this year that when he's out in public, "I get a lot of 'chef.'"

And he's not the only one. Liza Colón-Zayas, who plays sous-chef Tina, said she even gets calls from passersby—including those in cars.

"I won't make it sound like it's going on all the time," she added, "but this car was just like, ‘Chef! Chef!' and that was such a good feeling. I'm the type that always waits for the other shoe to drop, so I'm savoring and holding onto every second because I still can't believe it." 

Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

The Bear isn't the only show whose fate has been revealed this year. For an entire rundown of which series have been renewed for another season, and which won't be back for more, keep reading. 

Evans Vestal Ward/NBC

Renewed: That's My Jam

Jimmy Fallon's musical NBC game show is returning for a third season.

Peacock

Renewed: Based on a True Story

Peacock's dark comedy starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina is returning for season two.

Lisa Rose/Paramount+

Cancelled: iCarly

iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+," the streamer announced Oct. 4. "The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together.  We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent.”

Patrick Harbron/Hulu

Renewed: Only Murders in the Building

"Only Murders in the Building is coming back for Season 4!" Hulu announced in October. "Let the investigating begin... "

Temma Hankin/ABC via Getty Images

Cancelled: Home Economics 

The ABC comedy will not return after season three, Variety reported.

ABC/Matt Sayles

Cancelled: The Wonder Years

ABC cancelled the revival of the classic '90s series after two seasons, THR reported.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Cancelled: How I Met Your Father

Hulu has cancelled the comedy after two seasons.

Hulu
Cancelled: The Great

Hulu has cancelled the Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult-starring series after three seasons.

CBS
Cancelled: All Rise

OWN announced the courtroom drama's third season will be its last with the final 10 episodes airing fall 2023.

Richard Phibbs/Paramount+
Renewed: RuPaul's Drag Race & </>All Stars

Both RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars are returning for seasons 16 and nine respectively.

Hulu
Renewed: The Kardashians

The Hulu docu-series returns for season four Sept. 28.

HGTV
Renewed: THe Flipping El Moussas

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa's HGTV docu-series has been renewed for a second season.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max
Renewed: And Just Like That

Max announced the Sex and the City revival will be back for season three next year.

Emmanuel Guimier/AMC
Renewed: Daryl Dixon

The Walking Dead spinoff is returning for season two, AMC announced at Comic-Con 2023.

Patrick McElhenney/FX
Renewed: Welcome to Wrexham

The FX series about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's soccer club Wrexham A.F.C. announced that season two returns Sept. 12.

Peter Kramer/AMC
Renewed: Dead City

The Walking Dead spinoff is returning for season two, AMC announced at Comic-Con 2023.

Apple TV+
Ending: Physical

Rose Byrne's dark comedy returns to Apple TV+ for its third and final season Aug. 2.

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty
Renewed: American Idol

Katy PerryLuke Bryan and Lionel Richie will all be returning as judges for the ABC singing competition's upcoming 22nd season.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Renewed: Summer House: Martha's Vineyard

Bravo's Summer House spinoff Martha's Vineyard, featuring an all-Black cast of friends, has been renewed for season two.

Ali Paige Goldstein/HBO
Cancelled: A Black Lady Sketch Show

HBO's Emmy-winning comedy series—created, written and starring Robin Thede—will end with its fourth season later this year.

Netflix
Ending: Sex Education

Netflix's coming-of-age comedy returns for its fourth and finale season Sept. 21.

CBS/Universal Television
Cancelled: Magnum P.I.

The remake, which moved to NBC from CBS last year, will end after its fifth season in 2023.

Eduardo Araquel/Paramount+
Cancelled: Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

The Paramount+ series, which is set in 1954 and explores the story of how Grease's iconic girl clique originated, has been cancelled after one season.

Peacock
Renewed: Bupkis

Pete Davidson's Peacock comedy loosely based on his own life has been renewed for a second season.

Vince Valitutti/Hulu
Renewed: Nine Perfect Strangers

Hulu is bringing back Nicole Kidman as unorthodox wellness guru Masha for season two of the drama, Deadline reported June 21.

Netflix
Renewed: XO, Kitty

The To All the Boys spinoff show is getting a second season, Netflix announced June 14.

FX
Ending: Reservation Dogs

FX's comedy about four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma returns for its third and final season Aug. 2.

paramount
Cancelled: Queen of the Universe

The drag queen singing competition, produced by RuPaul's Drag Race producer World of Wonder, has been cancelled after two seasons.

E!
Renewed: Botched

E!'s hit plastic surgery makeover show starring Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow will be back to fix more botched procedures during season eight.

ABC
Renewed: The Bachelor</> & Bachelor in Paradise

ABC announced on May 16 that both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise will both be back for another season.

