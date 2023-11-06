The Fate of The Bear Will Have You Saying "Yes, Chef"

Watch : The Bear Cast Talks Being Referred to as "Chef"

This news is the perfect recipe for a good day.

If you've been missing your daily dose of high-end restaurant stress, don't worry—season 3 of The Bear is officially on the menu. The highly popular Hulu show, which is produced by FX, will make its return in 2024, the streaming platform confirmed Nov. 6.

Jeremy Allen White captured the hearts of viewers as Carmy, a talented chef struggling with past demons, as he partners with family friend Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and sous-chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) to turn his late brother's sandwich shop into a high-end restaurant.

The season three news comes just a few months after the release of the show's acclaimed second season. However, The Bear is still picking up a whole lot of love for its debut season.

In fact, season one earned a whopping total of 13 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting nods for its three leads, as well as Guest Actor nominations for Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt. The series will learn if it takes home any hardware when the 75th Emmys, which were delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, take place in January.