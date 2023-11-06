The Fate of The Bear Will Have You Saying "Yes, Chef"

This news is the perfect recipe for a good day.
If you've been missing your daily dose of high-end restaurant stress, don't worry—season 3 of The Bear is officially on the menu. The highly popular Hulu show, which is produced by FX, will make its return in 2024, the streaming platform confirmed Nov. 6.
Jeremy Allen White captured the hearts of viewers as Carmy, a talented chef struggling with past demons, as he partners with family friend Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and sous-chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) to turn his late brother's sandwich shop into a high-end restaurant.
The season three news comes just a few months after the release of the show's acclaimed second season. However, The Bear is still picking up a whole lot of love for its debut season.
In fact, season one earned a whopping total of 13 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting nods for its three leads, as well as Guest Actor nominations for Jon Bernthal and Oliver Platt. The series will learn if it takes home any hardware when the 75th Emmys, which were delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, take place in January.
But in addition to award season love, the cast also experienced an unexpected side effect of starring in the show—an inundation of the show's ever-present line, "Yes, chef!"
In fact, Jeremy told E! News earlier this year that when he's out in public, "I get a lot of 'chef.'"
And he's not the only one. Liza Colón-Zayas, who plays sous-chef Tina, said she even gets calls from passersby—including those in cars.
"I won't make it sound like it's going on all the time," she added, "but this car was just like, ‘Chef! Chef!' and that was such a good feeling. I'm the type that always waits for the other shoe to drop, so I'm savoring and holding onto every second because I still can't believe it."
The Bear isn't the only show whose fate has been revealed this year. For an entire rundown of which series have been renewed for another season, and which won't be back for more, keep reading.