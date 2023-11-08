These Gifts Inspired by The Bear Will Have Fans Saying, Yes, Chef!

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Chicago-based FX series The Bear continued its reign as one of the most popular shows on television after its second season debuted this summer and announced that season three will air in 2024. With several award wins under its apron already, 13 pending Emmy nominations, and a guaranteed third season, the series has inspired everyone to channel their inner chef. As the holidays approach, it's time to start cooking up some killer gifts, and this guide is here to lend some hands, particularly for fans of The Bear.
From Coach K's inspiring book and Sydney's Birkenstock clogs, look no further than this gift guide to satisfy all of The Bear fans among your family and friends. Whether they identify as a Carmy, Sydney, Tina, Richie, or Fak, these gifts for fans of The Bear will have everyone saying "yes, chef."
Every Second Counts Engraved Sign
It's true, every second does count and now, your friends or family members can stay motivated with this engraved sign featured heavily in the series. They can showcase it on their desk or hang it up on the wall, preferably below a digital stopwatch that's constantly counting down the seconds.
Yes, Chef! Natural Market Tote Bag
Yes, chef! Say it back. To stash their fresh ingredients from the farmer's market, fans will love this minimalistic tote bag made from canvas. It boasts the famous phrase printed in the classic blue that's a mainstay in the show.
The Original Beef Of Chicagoland T-Shirt
Make fans feel like they are a part of the team with this T-shirt bearing the logo of The Original Beef of Chicagoland. A perfect replica, it's available in extended sizes and is made from 100% soft cotton. Navy blue not their color? Choose from six other colorways.
The Original Beef of Chicagoland Apron
Novices and pros alike will love this classic apron emblazoned with the logo from The Original Beef of Chicagoland. It's got two handy pockets for easy access to tools (or a phone) and an adjustable neck strap which means it will perfectly fit the height of whoever you're gifting it to.
Le Creuset Enamel Cast Iron Skillet
Every chef, aspiring or otherwise, needs a high-quality cast iron skillet to do their best cooking. This one from Le Creuset measures nine inches, has dual spouts to seamlessly pour out liquids, and a non-stick enamel finish. It's available in six shades so you can find one that best suits your family or friend.
The Bear TV Show Christmas Sweater
Whether or not your holidays resemble the chaotic dynamic of the Berzatto's and company, fans will love rocking this Christmas crewneck sweatshirt. Available in a number of festive hues, like rich maroon or classic white, this sweatshirt will be a hit at any family gathering.
Tokio Super Grip Clogs
These are the exact Birkenstock clogs that Sydney wears to work. Beloved by actual chefs, these clogs have a contoured cork footbed for support that molds to the shape of your feet as well as an adjustable heel strap and grippy rubber soles so you don't slide around the kitchen. Choose from Sydney's preferred white leather uppers or opt for black. Plus, they're available in wide sizes.
The Bear FX TV Full Sticker Set
This set of The Bear themed stickers serves as the perfect affordable stocking stuffer for fans. Featuring a delicious sub, the infamous can of San Marzano tomatoes, the forbidden punch, and the original restaurant signage, these stickers are a fun way to decorate laptops, water bottles, and more.
Mercer Culinary 8-Inch Chef's Knife
Carmy gifts Tina an amazing knife to use in her culinary training and now, you can be the Carmy in someone's life by doing the same. A best-seller, this highly-rated chef's knife is from high carbon steel and an ergonomic handle with a grippy texture, making it perfect for slicing, dicing, and mincing. One reviewer wrote that, "Both resident Chefs [at work] quit using their $100 + knives in favor of this one." Sounds like it's definitely Carmy-approved.
San Marzano Tomatoes Ceramic Mug
Fans of the show will appreciate this ceramic mug made to look like the cans of San Marzano tomatoes that Mikey used to stash wads of hundred dollar bills. There might not be any cash hidden away inside this mug, but a cup of coffee will do just fine. By the way, this mug is totally dishwasher safe.
SHARPAL Knife Sharpening Tool
What good is a chef's knife without a tool to keep it sharp. With over 24,000 5-star reviews, this compact knife sharpener boasts two tungsten blades and a ceramic one to sharpen straight and serrated knives as well as scissors. A suction-cup base makes it super user-friendly.
Retro Italian Beef Sandwich Crewneck Sweatshirt
Rep the Original Beef of Chicagoland with this crewneck sweatshirt boasting a retro design inspired by the restaurant that started it all. It's available in five neutral shades and also comes in extended sizes.
Leading with the Heart by
Just like Sydney dad's, you too can inspire your loved ones with Coach Mike Krzyzewski's wisdom. Filled with endless wisdom from his time as the head basketball coach at Duke, friends and fam will appreciate Coach K's book, which is filled with tips and tricks on how to achieve success.
The Original Beef of Chicagoland Embroidered Trucker Cap
This trucker hat is totally giving off Richie vibes. It has a flat brim, breathable mesh back, and an adjustable snapback closure with the logo of the Original Beef of Chicagoland stitched onto the front. Plus, it's available in six colorways.
Mainstays 12-Qt Stainless Steel Stock Pot
From boiling pasta to making soups, this extra large stock pot is a must-have for anyone and everyone. Both the pot and the lid are made from durable stainless steel (that also happens to look incredibly sleek) and with a 12-quart capacity, it's ideal for whipping up your contribution to the Seven Fishes meal this Christmas.
Yes Chef Trucker Hat
This trucker hat speaks for itself. With it's bright red lettering, breathable mesh back, and intricate stitching, this cap is the perfect accessory to beef up any outfit.
Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto Vintage 90s T-Shirt
All of the Carmen Berzatto (aka Carmy) stans out there will go crazy for this T-shirt. It has a '90s inspired design featuring some of his best moments, complete with lighting bolts. It's available in tons of colors as well as extended sizes.
Extra Large Cutting Board
Whether or not they're into cooking, everyone in your circle will appreciate this wooden cutting board made from easy-to-maintain bamboo. Perfect for prepping, it has a grooved border to catch excess liquids before they spill onto countertops. Even if they're not a cook, this board is a great way to present elaborate charcuterie boards.
Baking Sheet with Wire Rack Set
This aluminum bake sheet and stainless steel wire rack combo is every cook's dream. It can be used to bake and cool desserts a la Marcus or to catch drippings from freshly fried bacon or chicken. The wire rack also comes with removable silicone feet to prevent any scratches to countertops.
