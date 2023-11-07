The Best Gifts for Celebrating New Moms

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's no surprise that having a baby is a lot of work. From labor (obviously) to late-night feedings, loads of laundry and diapers, new moms can be stretched in a lot of different directions, while getting very, very little sleep. It's also an amazing, fulfilling, and wonderful time, but simple things like taking a shower or drinking a cup of coffee can become a challenge. And everywhere you turn, there's baby stuff (which is so so cute, don't get me wrong), but it's everywhere. It's definitely not easy for new moms to take a minute for themselves and indulge in a self-care moment.
In order to pamper and appreciate the new moms, I've drawn upon my own experience as a new mom, talked to the wise moms I know, and, of course, scoured the internet for the best gifts for these amazing people. And, while baby stuff is so very cute (as we've established), these are the things that have a mom-centric focus. From a plush robe and rejuvenating face masks to help them relax, to a chic diaper bag (that doesn't look like a diaper bag), and a book to record their baby's milestones, these are the must-haves for celebrating that new role in life.
So keep on scrolling for the best gifts for new moms and new moms-to-be. They may not be an hour of sleep (what new moms really need), but they're a close second.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Until I had a new baby, I didn't realize how much I needed a pair of AirPods. They make it easy to listen to a podcast or audiobook during late night feedings, listen to my little one through the baby monitor app while I clean around the house, listen to music on stroller walks, and more. Plus, they're easy to sync with your phone and come with a charging case that gives you 24 hours of listening time.
And with 523,000+ 5-star reviews, AirPods are a popular choice. One fan reported, "So handy! As a new mom, having headphones that aren't attached to my phone is great!"
Salutation Joggers
After having a baby, a mom's body goes through a lot of changes and clothes may not fit like they used to. That's why these Athleta joggers are so perfect. They're buttery soft, sweat-wicking, and breathable for lounging around the house or running an errand. Plus, they offer a relaxed fit and feature a semi-fitted, high-rise waistband for support.
Slip-On With Leather Sole
The experienced moms in my mom group all swear by these slippers. They're made of 100% wool, which keeps feet warm and dry while also absorbing sweat, and feature a sole of soft calfskin. You can easily slip your feet into them (with or without socks), and they come in 12 different colors.
One user reported, "this is the best, simplest, most thoughtfully designed slipper I've ever had. The choice of materials and the construction are superb - wool is warm and cozy yet breathable (in this warm weather I can still wear them without feeling sweaty)."
Birth Flower Stacker Necklace
This 14k gold filled necklace is an elegant way for moms to keep their little ones close. Each necklace features a delicately drawn flower representing a month of the year, a simple reminder of the baby's birth month. And the discs are stackable, so as the mom's "garden" grows, you can add more flowers for more children. It also comes in silver and rose gold, with 16- to 18-inch and 20- to 22-inch necklace size options.
NY Threads Women Fleece Shawl Collar Bathrobe
When you're in a new mom haze, comfort is the name of the game, and there's nothing better than this super soft robe. It's made of plush fleece with an adjustable waistband and two front pockets, perfect for storing a bottle, spit up cloth, and more. The robe is available in 17 colors and patterns and comes with 30,000+ 5-star reviews, where one new mom noted, "Softer than some of my baby's blankets. Perfect robe!"
Promptly Journals, A Complete Childhood History: From Pregnancy to 18 Years Old
Those early baby days go by so fast, help new moms keep track of those precious moments with this low-maintenance baby memory book. It covers a child's life from the womb to 18 years, and each year can be completed in an hour, according to the brand. There's room for photos and notes, plus 254 pages of guided prompts, which are easy to fill in and won't leave moms feeling overwhelmed.
HP Sprocket Portable 2x3
This pocket-sized photo printer is a great companion for the baby book above. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth and prints out high-quality 2 x 3-inch photos in seconds that you can stick and frame around your home or give to relatives. Photo paper isn't included, but you can get it here.
Jane Nursing Pajama Set
Take comfort to the next level with these Kindred Bravely pajamas. They're made of stretchy, ultra-soft material with a wide waistband for support, and come in five colors. If you're in a colder climate, they can even double as long underwear under your clothes. Best of all, there's a nursing panel on the side for easy feeding.
New Parent Backpack 17L
Made of water-repellant fabric, this chic diaper bag is easy to clean, has plenty of pockets for wipes, diapers, and other essentials, and doesn't look like your typical diaper bag. Plus, it comes with a removable pouch and changing mat for the times you want to travel with something a little more portable.
Honest Mama Beyond the Bump Kit
Featuring a nourishing mix of lotion, body oil, nipple balm, and bath salts, this Honest Mama kit has everything to pamper a new mom. It's moisturizing, soothing, relaxing, and reviewers report that it smells amazing.
GLAM UP Facial Sheet Mask 12-pack
This variety pack of face masks features ingredients like aloe, peppermint, green tea, shea butter, and more, to help brighten, hydrate, calm, and moisturize all skin types. They've got 19,000+ 5-star reviews and can make perfect stocking stuffers, too.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler
With a wide selection of colors and sizes, this TikTok-famous tumbler is just what new moms need to stay hydrated. It's stainless steel and insulated to keep cold drinks cold, hot drinks hot, and iced beverages iced for hours. The straw and easy-to-carry handle make you want to drink, and it comes with 24,000+ 5-star reviews. One fan notes, "It's popular for a reason."
Body Restore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy 15-Pack
Infused with lavender, these aromatherapy shower steamers can make a new mom's shower a spa-like experience. Just drop one on your shower floor and it will release calming vapors that are relaxing and luxurious. It also comes with 24,000+ 5-star reviews, and several scent varieties for energizing and freshening results.
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
In the midst of new mom duties, it's hard to have a hot cup of coffee. This smart mug makes that a reality. It has a long-lasting battery that can keep your drinks between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 80 minutes on a full charge, and connects to an app for you to program presets, customizations, and more.
