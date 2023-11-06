See Corey Gamble's Birthday Message to "Beautiful Queen" Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner was showered with birthday love from her friends and family, including a sweet message from longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Watch: How Kris Jenner Got Her Groove Back With BF Corey

This matriarch is feeling the birthday love. 

Kris Jenner recently celebrated her 68th birthday, and those closest to her were sure to shower her with love—including her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble

"Happpppy Birthday my beautiful queen," Corey began his Nov. 5 Instagram post under two images of the couple. "Love you through life twice ….. Keep being the powerful force of love & wisdom that guides the ship that you birthed and built… I'm always proud of you & thankful for u…. love you forever birthday girl."

He added, "Keep shining and being the BEST mother to your 6."

And of course, a few of those six were sure to send their mom their birthday wishes on Instagram. Kylie Jenner shared a picture of her and Kris under which she wrote, "Happy birthday mommy!!!!," while Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also penned moving messages for Kris. 

For her part, the SKIMS founder captioned a carousel of images of her and her mom, "Happy Birthday to the best mom in the entire world! I know I'm so lucky to have you as my mom and best friend. I cherish you and never take anything you do for us for granted. You are the Queen that started it all and continue to make all of our dreams come true."

photos
Kardashian-Jenners Dress Up Like Kris Jenner for Her Birthday

Khloe, who famously built her house to be right next door to her mom's, drafted a sweet message describing all the ways in which she loves and appreciates Kris, alongside a carousel of recent and throwback images with Kris, as well as funny videos.

"I will never be able to explain how much I love and respect you," the Good American founder ended her message. "I will try every day and with every opportunity to show you! I will love you more and more with every passing moment. Thankful for our blessings and for the love you give each and everyone of us! Have the happiest birthday my beautiful magical mommy! you are one of one! No one greater. No one could ever be greater than you!"

For their part, Kris and Corey first met back in 2014, shortly after the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan filed for divorce from Caitlin Jenner

Over the years, in addition to letting their love story play out on screen, the couple has often given followers an inside look into their relationship on social media. 

Keep reading for some of Kris and Corey's cutest moments.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
La Dolce Vita

The two pack on the PDA on a boat during a trip to Portofino, Italy in August 2023.

Instagram
Double Date

The pair went vacationing with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi in July 2023, posing for a group pic on their boat in Majorca, Spain. "The best," Ellen commented, before joking, "Next time let me know about the matching caftans before we get on the ship."

Rob Kim/Getty Images
All Glammed Up

The two attend the 2023 ACE Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City in May 2023.

Instagram
Ciao

Kris and Corey look stunning while attending the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice in August 2021.

Instagram
Out of the Office

"Good morning from @hotelducapedenroc ! Love you @fancyncr @coreygamble @funthingstodoinlife #outoftheoffice"

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ABA
Kardashians Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians in Los Angeles in April 2022.

Instagram
Happy Hilfigers

"Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I Love you @thomasjhilfiger @mrshilfiger @coreygamble #italiancelebration."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Met Gala 2019

Kris and Corey are all decked out on the 2019 Met Gala carpet in New York City! 

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for amfAR
In the French Riviera

Ooh la la! The couple stuns in all-white at the 2019 amfAR Cannes Gala. 

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Seeing Double

Who's who?! Kris and Corey pose with the KarJenner mom's new wax figure at Madame Tussauds, unveiled beside Kourtney's in May 2019. 

Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty Images
Haute Couture

The lovebirds are snazzy in their designer duds at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Front Row

Kris and Corey attend the Givenchy menswear show during Paris Fashion Week.

Instagram
Cool Kids

The cute couple snaps an adorable photo in similar black sunglasses.

Instagram
Good Company

Corey and Kris dine out with former couple Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Red Carpet Romance

The dapper couple flaunts their romance on the red carpet at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Haute Living
Pucker Up

The pair pack on the PDA during a celebration at Nobu Malibu in honor of Kris' Haute Living magazine cover.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
Double Date

It's a mother-daughter double date night as Kris and Corey attend the DailyMail affair with Kylie Jenner and her now-ex, Tyga.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
2015: Instagram Official

In April 2015, Kris shared her first pic with Corey—a group pic from a double date with Miley Cyrus' parents Billy Ray Cyrus and then-wife Tish Cyrus at Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, Calif. The momager captioned her Instagram post, "Great night with great friends."

Denise Truscello/WireImage
2014: First Joint Public Appearance

The two appear at Kris' birthday party at the 1 OAK nightclub in Las Vegas in November 2014.

