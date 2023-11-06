See Corey Gamble's Birthday Message to "Beautiful Queen" Kris Jenner

Watch : How Kris Jenner Got Her Groove Back With BF Corey

This matriarch is feeling the birthday love.

Kris Jenner recently celebrated her 68th birthday, and those closest to her were sure to shower her with love—including her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.

"Happpppy Birthday my beautiful queen," Corey began his Nov. 5 Instagram post under two images of the couple. "Love you through life twice ….. Keep being the powerful force of love & wisdom that guides the ship that you birthed and built… I'm always proud of you & thankful for u…. love you forever birthday girl."

He added, "Keep shining and being the BEST mother to your 6."

And of course, a few of those six were sure to send their mom their birthday wishes on Instagram. Kylie Jenner shared a picture of her and Kris under which she wrote, "Happy birthday mommy!!!!," while Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also penned moving messages for Kris.

For her part, the SKIMS founder captioned a carousel of images of her and her mom, "Happy Birthday to the best mom in the entire world! I know I'm so lucky to have you as my mom and best friend. I cherish you and never take anything you do for us for granted. You are the Queen that started it all and continue to make all of our dreams come true."