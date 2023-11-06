See Corey Gamble's Birthday Message to "Beautiful Queen" Kris Jenner

This matriarch is feeling the birthday love.
Kris Jenner recently celebrated her 68th birthday, and those closest to her were sure to shower her with love—including her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble.
"Happpppy Birthday my beautiful queen," Corey began his Nov. 5 Instagram post under two images of the couple. "Love you through life twice ….. Keep being the powerful force of love & wisdom that guides the ship that you birthed and built… I'm always proud of you & thankful for u…. love you forever birthday girl."
He added, "Keep shining and being the BEST mother to your 6."
And of course, a few of those six were sure to send their mom their birthday wishes on Instagram. Kylie Jenner shared a picture of her and Kris under which she wrote, "Happy birthday mommy!!!!," while Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian also penned moving messages for Kris.
For her part, the SKIMS founder captioned a carousel of images of her and her mom, "Happy Birthday to the best mom in the entire world! I know I'm so lucky to have you as my mom and best friend. I cherish you and never take anything you do for us for granted. You are the Queen that started it all and continue to make all of our dreams come true."
Khloe, who famously built her house to be right next door to her mom's, drafted a sweet message describing all the ways in which she loves and appreciates Kris, alongside a carousel of recent and throwback images with Kris, as well as funny videos.
"I will never be able to explain how much I love and respect you," the Good American founder ended her message. "I will try every day and with every opportunity to show you! I will love you more and more with every passing moment. Thankful for our blessings and for the love you give each and everyone of us! Have the happiest birthday my beautiful magical mommy! you are one of one! No one greater. No one could ever be greater than you!"
For their part, Kris and Corey first met back in 2014, shortly after the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan filed for divorce from Caitlin Jenner.
Over the years, in addition to letting their love story play out on screen, the couple has often given followers an inside look into their relationship on social media.
Keep reading for some of Kris and Corey's cutest moments.