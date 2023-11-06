Taylor Swift Proves She's Travis Kelce’s No. 1 Fan Amid His Major NFL Milestone

After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins and Travis Kelce reached a new receiving yards milestone, Taylor Swift showed her support on social media.

'Cause the (football) players gonna play, play, play, play, play.

And Taylor Swift is gonna celebrate Travis Kelce's big achievement. One week after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos with a final score of 24 to 9, the Missouri-based team came back to defeat the Miami Dolphins 21 to 14 and received a show of support from the singer.

Taking to Instagram Nov. 5, Taylor liked one of People's post about the victory and Travis' new latest milestone. And the move by the 12-time Grammy winner—who's been sparking romance rumors with the tight end—didn't go unnoticed by fans.

"Omg!" one follower commented. "Taylor LIKED!" Added another, "The queen @taylorswift is here supporting a king." Wrote a third, "Taylor liked so I will like." 

After the game in Frankfurt, Germany, Fox Sports noted Travis became the all-time leading receiver in Chiefs history with 10,941 receiving yards—surpassing the record previously held by Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.

As fans know all too well, the Instagram like isn't the only way Taylor has cheered on Travis and the Chiefs. In fact, the "Shake It Off" artist has attended several of their games this season and sported the team's apparel.

Of course, Travis—who decided to shoot his shot with Taylor after attending her Eras Tour concert this summer—has shown his support time and time again too, such as by praising her and rocking out to her music.

And because it ‘tis the damn season (football season, that is), here's a look back  at Taylor's game day style.

NFL Debut

While supporting Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, her first-ever NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift sported DÔEN's white Lois Tank and Ksubi's distressed denim shorts, which she paired with a Chiefs windbreaker and matching New Balance sneakers.

Welcome to New Jersey

For the Chiefs' Oct. 1 game against the New York Jets, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Taylor wore Area's denim shorts, which quickly sold out. The singer completed the look with Christian Louboutin boots and Gant's relaxed leather shirt.

Classic Swift

And Taylor couldn't forget her signature red lip for the star-studded game.

Erin Andrews Assist

For the Chiefs' Oct. 12 game, where she spent time with Travis' dad Ed Kelce, Taylor wore a Chiefs jacket from WEAR, a line by Erin Andrews (who Travis has credited for connecting him with Taylor).

Suite Style

Taylor, who also spent time with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes at the game, sported a Balenciaga corset top underneath the Chiefs jacket.

She's Got His Number

Taylor had an extra special accessory on her wrist for the Chiefs' Oct. 22 game: An Erimish bracelet with Travis' jersey number on it.

Are You Ready For It?

...we can't calm down.

