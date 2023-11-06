Taylor Swift Proves She's Travis Kelce’s No. 1 Fan Amid His Major NFL Milestone

Watch : Are Travis Kelce's Fashion Choices Taylor Swift Easter Eggs?

'Cause the (football) players gonna play, play, play, play, play.

And Taylor Swift is gonna celebrate Travis Kelce's big achievement. One week after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos with a final score of 24 to 9, the Missouri-based team came back to defeat the Miami Dolphins 21 to 14 and received a show of support from the singer.

Taking to Instagram Nov. 5, Taylor liked one of People's post about the victory and Travis' new latest milestone. And the move by the 12-time Grammy winner—who's been sparking romance rumors with the tight end—didn't go unnoticed by fans.

"Omg!" one follower commented. "Taylor LIKED!" Added another, "The queen @taylorswift is here supporting a king." Wrote a third, "Taylor liked so I will like."

After the game in Frankfurt, Germany, Fox Sports noted Travis became the all-time leading receiver in Chiefs history with 10,941 receiving yards—surpassing the record previously held by Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.