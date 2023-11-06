Taylor Swift Proves She's Travis Kelce’s No. 1 Fan Amid His Major NFL Milestone

'Cause the (football) players gonna play, play, play, play, play.
And Taylor Swift is gonna celebrate Travis Kelce's big achievement. One week after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos with a final score of 24 to 9, the Missouri-based team came back to defeat the Miami Dolphins 21 to 14 and received a show of support from the singer.
Taking to Instagram Nov. 5, Taylor liked one of People's post about the victory and Travis' new latest milestone. And the move by the 12-time Grammy winner—who's been sparking romance rumors with the tight end—didn't go unnoticed by fans.
"Omg!" one follower commented. "Taylor LIKED!" Added another, "The queen @taylorswift is here supporting a king." Wrote a third, "Taylor liked so I will like."
After the game in Frankfurt, Germany, Fox Sports noted Travis became the all-time leading receiver in Chiefs history with 10,941 receiving yards—surpassing the record previously held by Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez.
As fans know all too well, the Instagram like isn't the only way Taylor has cheered on Travis and the Chiefs. In fact, the "Shake It Off" artist has attended several of their games this season and sported the team's apparel.
Of course, Travis—who decided to shoot his shot with Taylor after attending her Eras Tour concert this summer—has shown his support time and time again too, such as by praising her and rocking out to her music.
And because it ‘tis the damn season (football season, that is), here's a look back at Taylor's game day style.