Bravo Bets It All on Erika Jayne Spinoff: All the Details

Erika Jayne is raising the stakes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is sharing an intricate look at the launch of her Las Vegas residency, Bet It All on Blonde, in an upcoming two-part documentary special.

The limited series, set it air on Bravo in Spring 2024, will include interviews and behind-the-scenes footage featuring the reality star, as well as detail the process leading up to her show at the famed House of Blues.

Erika's Sin City residency (which began in August and is slated to run until December) comes amid her divorce from Tom Girardi and the legal troubles that plagued the former couple after their split. In fact, the "Pretty Mess" singer reflects on those battles in the hypnotizing first look at the series.

"The s--t this man did," she says in the minute-long clip released Nov. 5, "the fallout is great."

Erika also opened up what about fans should expect from the anticipated special, noting that she's "allowing everyone in a little bit deeper" than the glimpses shown during her time on RHOBH.