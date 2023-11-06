Bravo Bets It All on Erika Jayne Spinoff: All the Details

Erika Jayne is raising the stakes.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is sharing an intricate look at the launch of her Las Vegas residency, Bet It All on Blonde, in an upcoming two-part documentary special.
The limited series, set it air on Bravo in Spring 2024, will include interviews and behind-the-scenes footage featuring the reality star, as well as detail the process leading up to her show at the famed House of Blues.
Erika's Sin City residency (which began in August and is slated to run until December) comes amid her divorce from Tom Girardi and the legal troubles that plagued the former couple after their split. In fact, the "Pretty Mess" singer reflects on those battles in the hypnotizing first look at the series.
"The s--t this man did," she says in the minute-long clip released Nov. 5, "the fallout is great."
Erika also opened up what about fans should expect from the anticipated special, noting that she's "allowing everyone in a little bit deeper" than the glimpses shown during her time on RHOBH.
"It's a very honest portrayal of mounting a show in a very tough amount of time up to opening night," she recently told E! News' Keltie Knight. "Lots of tears, lots of decisions to be made, just personal life and professional life, running parallel it's a lot."
And Erika—who starred in the 2020 Broadway revival of Chicago—is utilizing her experience as a performer for her moment in the spotlight now.
"Without Chicago, I wouldn't have Bet It All on Blonde," she shared. "After Bet It All on Blonde, there's going to be something else to do, so I think it all builds."
As for how the "Roller Coaster" artist feels about where she stands in her personal life now?
"I'm happy to be in a better place than I was the last couple of years," Erika noted to E! "And things are good."
Bravo fans will see the good firsthand when Erika Jayne: Bet It All on Blonde debuts next year.