See Rachel Zegler Catch Fire in Recreation of Katniss' Dress at Hunger Games Prequel Premiere

Rachel Zegler Stuns in New 'Hunger Games'

Nobody ever wins the Games, but Rachel Zegler definitely won this red carpet look.

At the European premiere for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the upcoming prequel film to the Hunger Games saga, the actress took a page out of Katniss Everdeen's book, wearing a dress reminiscent to one the tribute wears.

For her part, Rachel—who plays District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird in Ballad—donned a black, mermaid-style gown for the premiere in Berlin on Nov. 6. In addition to the dress' unique neckline, the flared bottom was a fiery red color, in stark contrast to the rest of the black garment, paying homage to Katniss' dress in Catching Fire.

In the film, Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) dons a wedding dress for her interview with Caesar Flickerman (Stanley Tucci) before she is set to enter the Hunger Games arena for a second time. And though the white dress is meant to serve as a reminder to the citizens of the Capitol of Katniss' love for Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), it has also been retrofitted by Katniss' stylist Cinna (Lenny Kravtiz) to catch fire when she spins, burning off the wedding dress and leaving behind a mockingjay dress—a symbol of the rebellion.