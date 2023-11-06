See Rachel Zegler Catch Fire in Recreation of Katniss' Dress at Hunger Games Prequel Premiere

Rachel Zegler was aflame at the European premiere for A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, her red carpet look paying homage to a certain fellow District 12 tribute.

Watch: Rachel Zegler Stuns in New 'Hunger Games' EXCLUSIVE

Nobody ever wins the Games, but Rachel Zegler definitely won this red carpet look. 

At the European premiere for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the upcoming prequel film to the Hunger Games saga, the actress took a page out of Katniss Everdeen's book, wearing a dress reminiscent to one the tribute wears.

For her part, Rachel—who plays District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird in Ballad—donned a black, mermaid-style gown for the premiere in Berlin on Nov. 6. In addition to the dress' unique neckline, the flared bottom was a fiery red color, in stark contrast to the rest of the black garment, paying homage to Katniss' dress in Catching Fire. 

In the film, Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) dons a wedding dress for her interview with Caesar Flickerman (Stanley Tucci) before she is set to enter the Hunger Games arena for a second time. And though the white dress is meant to serve as a reminder to the citizens of the Capitol of Katniss' love for Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), it has also been retrofitted by Katniss' stylist Cinna (Lenny Kravtiz) to catch fire when she spins, burning off the wedding dress and leaving behind a mockingjay dress—a symbol of the rebellion. 

Rachel was also joined by her costars Tom Blyth (Coriolanus Snow), Hunter Schafer (Tigris) and her costar turned IRL boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera (Sejanus Plinth) on the red carpet. While Tom and Josh painted a similar image to Rachel in black and navy suits respectively, Hunter's dress was a mosaic of colors, its design making it look as though it was hand painted. 

Tristar Media / MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images

Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes the viewer back to 64 years before Katniss first set foot into the arena, featuring a much younger, future President Snow its protagonist. As Coriolanus and Lucy Gray's worlds collide when he is made her mentor in the 10th annual Hunger Games, their lives—and their futures—will never be the same.

Keep reading for more of a first look at the gripping Hunger Games prequel.

Murray Close / Lionsgate
The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes Poster

Lionsgate released a first look at the dramatic dystopian movie based on Suzanne Collins' book.

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Meet the Songbird

A first look at the nomadic singer Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler in Songbirds & Snakes.

Murray Close / Lionsgate

Pure as Snow

Lucy Gray is assigned Capitol citizen Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth) as her mentor in the 10th annual Hunger Games.

Murray Close / Lionsgate

Star-Crossed Lovers

Chemistry is catching fire between the young pair.

Murray Close

Doom in District 12

The nomadic singer appears in the rural district in the prequel film.

Murray Close

Meet Tigris

A first look at a young Tigris (Euphoria's Hunter Schafer) who lives on to see the 75th Hunger Games as she appears in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2. 

Murray Close

The Weather is Looking Lucky

Lucretius "Lucky" Flickerman (Jason Schwartzman) is an on-air weathercaster for the Capitol before he is tapped to act as host of the 10th Hunger Games. 

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Schoolmates

Sejanus Plinth (Josh Andrés Rivera) and Coriolanus strike up a friendship in the Capitol's Academy. 

Murray Close

Haunted by the Past

Casca Highbottom (Peter Dinklage) is Dean of the Academy and runs the first ever mentorship program for the Hunger Games—but a past connection to the Games may prove to be too much. 

Murray Close

The Mind Behind the Games

In addition to being an instructor at the Academy, Dr. Volumnia Gaul (Viola Davis) acts as the Head Gamemaker for the 10th Hunger Games and is known for her muttations. 

Courtesy of Lionsgate

Let the Games Begin

The 10th Hunger Games might look different for seasoned fans, but they will prove to be the most important for the Capitol yet. 

