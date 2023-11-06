See Rachel Zegler Catch Fire in Recreation of Katniss' Dress at Hunger Games Prequel Premiere

Nobody ever wins the Games, but Rachel Zegler definitely won this red carpet look.
At the European premiere for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the upcoming prequel film to the Hunger Games saga, the actress took a page out of Katniss Everdeen's book, wearing a dress reminiscent to one the tribute wears.
For her part, Rachel—who plays District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird in Ballad—donned a black, mermaid-style gown for the premiere in Berlin on Nov. 6. In addition to the dress' unique neckline, the flared bottom was a fiery red color, in stark contrast to the rest of the black garment, paying homage to Katniss' dress in Catching Fire.
In the film, Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) dons a wedding dress for her interview with Caesar Flickerman (Stanley Tucci) before she is set to enter the Hunger Games arena for a second time. And though the white dress is meant to serve as a reminder to the citizens of the Capitol of Katniss' love for Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), it has also been retrofitted by Katniss' stylist Cinna (Lenny Kravtiz) to catch fire when she spins, burning off the wedding dress and leaving behind a mockingjay dress—a symbol of the rebellion.
Rachel was also joined by her costars Tom Blyth (Coriolanus Snow), Hunter Schafer (Tigris) and her costar turned IRL boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera (Sejanus Plinth) on the red carpet. While Tom and Josh painted a similar image to Rachel in black and navy suits respectively, Hunter's dress was a mosaic of colors, its design making it look as though it was hand painted.
A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes the viewer back to 64 years before Katniss first set foot into the arena, featuring a much younger, future President Snow its protagonist. As Coriolanus and Lucy Gray's worlds collide when he is made her mentor in the 10th annual Hunger Games, their lives—and their futures—will never be the same.
