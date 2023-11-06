Kyle Richards Breaks Down in Tears While Addressing Mauricio Umansky Breakup

Watch : Kyle Richards BREAKS DOWN Over Mauricio Split

Kyle Richards is navigating a difficult time in her personal life.

Amid her separation from Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star detailed where she and her estranged husband stood after announcing their breakup.

"We love each other very much and we are family no matter what happens and have a very strong family unit," Kyle—who shares daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous marriage, and kids Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with Mauricio—said during a Nov. 5 panel at BravoCon 2023. "My three girls still live at home—he was busy doing Dancing With the Stars so he wasn't around as much but we're trying to figure it out. We know we love each other."

As Kyle shared through tears, they're trying their best to figure out how to move forward.

"A lot of people think, 'What are you doing? Just pull it together, fix everything,'" she said onstage. "Obviously, that's what I would want. This is not my idea of my fairytale, clearly."

The Bravo star added, "But I do appreciate all your support."