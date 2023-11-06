Savannah Chrisley Shows How Romance With Robert Shiver "Just Works" With PDA Photos

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Goes IG Official with New Boyfriend

Savannah Chrisley knows best on how to go Instagram official.

That's probably why the Growing Up Chrisley star didn't hold back when she posted the first photos of her new boyfriend Robert Shiver on her page. As seen in images shared on Nov. 4, Savannah cozied up next to the former Auburn University football player before planting a kiss on his lips.

"Sometimes," she wrote in the caption alongside a red heart emoji, "it just works."

The post comes almost two months after the Savannah first spoke out about her romance with Shiver, sharing that she slid into his DMs after reading online articles about how his ex, Lindsay Shiver, has been accused of conspiring with an alleged hitman to murder him. "This guy that I'm talking to," she told host Nick Viall the Sept. 14 episode of The Viall Files, "his wife just tried to kill."

The Chrisley Knows Best alum jokingly continued, "He's too hot to die."