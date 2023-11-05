Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Reveals How She Lost Her Front Tooth in Adorable Video

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's 5-year-old daughter True Thompson celebrated a new milestone when she recently lost her front tooth. Find out how it all went down.

Nov 05, 2023
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's daughter just dropped the truth behind her missing tooth.

True Thompson adorably recounted how she was recently able to knock her front tooth loose in an Instagram video shared by her mom on Nov. 4.

"So, I was biting chicken," she recalled. "And I bite my tooth. It was on my tongue."

The 5-year-old went on to explain how she didn't notice that her tooth had fallen out and "thought it was chicken," sharing that she squealed upon the discovery, "My tooth came out! My tooth came out!"

Showing off the gap in her mouth where her tooth fell out, True added, "Now, the tooth fairy."

But True isn't the only Kardashian kid hitting milestones! As Khloe recently revealed, 15-month-old Tatum Thompson—who the Kardashians star also shares with Tristan—is now up and walking.

In a video posted to Instagram last month of the family's pumpkin-carving party, little Tatum was dressed in a cow costume and matching Jordan sneakers as he waddled around the house.

photos
True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Khloe captioned the sweet clip, "Until the cows come home."

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

For Halloween, the Good America co-founder and her two kids opted to rock a group costume as characters from the children's show Octonauts. Khloe was dressed as Dashi the dachshund, while True played the part of Tweak the rabbit.

Tatum rounded out the gang of undersea explorers as Peso the penguin, which was one of the multiple outfits he wore during the spooky holiday.

"Tatum in a FEW of his costumes," Khloe captioned photos of her son in costumes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a lumberjack and Yoda. She added in a separate post of Tatum dressed as Marlon Brando in The Godfather, "'I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse.'"

To see more cute photos of True and Tatum, keep reading. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Selfie With Mom

Khloe shared this pic of herself with True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 13 months, on Aug. 27, 2023.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Tristan Jr" & "Rob Jr"

"I just can't handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr," Kim Kardashian commented, to which Khloe responded, "@kimkardashian [six face with tears of joy emojis] facts!!! Lol"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Crawling Along

Tatum Thompson crawls across a trampoline as his sister True Thompson jumps nearby.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Hugs

True Thompson hugs her brother Tatum Thompson on the trampoline.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Bounce Him"

True Thompson helps her brother Tatum Thompson along on the trampoline.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father-Son Moment

Tristan shared his first photos of Tatum on the child's first birthday in July 2023.

Hulu
Doting Mom

Khloe Kardashians brushed Tatum's hair during a sweet moment on The Kardashians alongside Tristan Thompson.

Hulu
Mother-Son Moment

Khloe cuddled her baby boy—rocking a blue hooded onesie—during The Kardashians season three finale.

Hulu
Mini-Me

According to grandma Kris Jenner, Tatum looks just like uncle Rob Kardashian.

Hulu
Welcome to the World

Khloe and Tristan's baby boy made his TV debut on the season two premiere of The Kardashians.

Hulu
Meeting Grandma

On the show, the baby boy also spent some quality time with Kris, who prefers to be called "Lovey" by her grandchildren.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sibling Love

Khloe and Tristan's daughter True Thompson carried her little brother in her arms.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sweet Kicks

Khloe snapped a photo of her son's adorable sneakers.

Instagram
Mini Milestone

Khloe shared a video of Tatum crawling in July 2023 ahead of his first birthday.

Instagram
Happy 4th!

Khloe's baby boy Tatum was in full summer mode for the Fourth of July 2023.

Hulu
Baby Boy

Tatum made a brief appearance on the July 13 episode of The Kardashians.

Instagram
Playtime

True shared a laugh with her parents on the trampoline.

Instagram
Family Forever

Tristan's oldest child Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig, spent some time with True and the baby.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

The basketball player snuggled with his son.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Little Rider

True joined Khloe and Tristan on a car ride.

Instagram
All Smiles

Tristan flashed a smile as he held True and the newborn in his arms.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Girl Dad

Khloe and Tristan celebrated Thanksgiving 2018 with their daughter True.

