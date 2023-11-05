Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy Dove Is in Full Bloom at Her First Public Appearance

Watch : How Katy Perry Is Always Paying Homage to Daughter Daisy Dove

Daisy Dove will always be a part of Katy Perry.

In fact, the 3-year-old was in the crowd to witness her mom's closing night of her Las Vegas residency show, Katy Perry: PLAY. As seen in video taken from the Nov. 4 show, Katy gave a sweet onstage shoutout to her daughter, who she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, before launching into her 2008 single "Hot n Cold."

"Daisy, I love you so much," the singer said, before the camera panned to the audience to show Daisy. "You're my best friend. I'm so glad you're here."

For her big night out, Daisy donned a red-and-white polka dot dress featuring cream-colored sleeves and a Peter Pan collar. She completed her look with a pair of pink headphones placed over her blonde hair.

In another fan-captured video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Katy thanked the family for "supporting me and coming to Vegas more times in these past two years than we've ever been."