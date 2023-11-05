Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Daughter Daisy Dove Is in Full Bloom at Her First Public Appearance

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove was in the crowd to watch her mom perform the final show of her Las Vegas residency.

Daisy Dove will always be a part of Katy Perry.

In fact, the 3-year-old was in the crowd to witness her mom's closing night of her Las Vegas residency show, Katy Perry: PLAY. As seen in video taken from the Nov. 4 show, Katy gave a sweet onstage shoutout to her daughter, who she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, before launching into her 2008 single "Hot n Cold."

"Daisy, I love you so much," the singer said, before the camera panned to the audience to show Daisy. "You're my best friend. I'm so glad you're here."

For her big night out, Daisy donned a red-and-white polka dot dress featuring cream-colored sleeves and a Peter Pan collar. She completed her look with a pair of pink headphones placed over her blonde hair.

In another fan-captured video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Katy thanked the family for "supporting me and coming to Vegas more times in these past two years than we've ever been." 

"To my partner Orlando," she continued, "for being an incredible support system and an amazing father—I love you."

The pop superstar added, "I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove. When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again. So, this show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Variety

Katy, 39, and Orlando, 46, welcomed Daisy in August 2020. The baby girl is Katy's first child and the second for Orlando, who is also dad to 12-year-old son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr.

The "Daisies" artist previously shared it was Orlando's bond with his son that "influenced" her to expand their blended family.

"I did a lot of work behind that stuck feeling of not being maternal, although I was very maternal with all of my friends," she shared during an appearance on Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast last year. "I mean, my fans and my friends, they all called me mom, because I love to take care of people. I find joy through other people's joy. Like, if they're having a great time, I'm having a great time. But still, there was a little bit of a disconnect."

Praising the Pirates of the Caribbean star as a "great dad" to Flynn, Katy joked that "something inside of me said, ‘You, mid-30s, this man is nice. Must breed.'"

To see the couple's cutest moments together, keep reading.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Sweet Kisses

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry showed some PDA at Wimbledon 2023.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Famous Friends

The couple hung out with Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, at Variety's Power of Women event in September 2021.

Instagram
Puppy Love

Perry wished a happy 45th birthday "to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know." She told Bloom, "thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life." 

She also revealed his nickname for theit daughter Daisy Dove, saying, "I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd."

Instagram
Baby Bump

On Bloom's 44th birthday, Perry shared a never-before-seen photo from when she was pregnant with Daisy, who was born in August 2020. The throwback showed the couple cradling her baby bump.

Instagram
Everyday Life

The baby bump photo was one of several sweet snapshots Perry shared on Bloom's birthday. She also posted an old photo of the stars brushing their teeth.

Instagram
A Night to Remember

In addition, she looked back at the night they got engaged—Valentine's Day 2019 to be exact.

Instagram
Travels

But that's not all. Perry's birthday tribute also included photos from their travels.

Instagram
Adventures Together

And wherever they went, it looked like they had a ball.

Instagram
Young Love

There was also this gem from the early days of their relationship. But to look back at their full love story, keep scrolling.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company
The Photo That Started It All...

At the very start of 2016, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom raised eyebrows when the two seemed flirty at a Golden Globes after party. Now, we know that this is the night that started it all!

Children's Hospital Los Angeles
For a Good Claus

After dating for nearly a year, the two visited sick kids at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles dressed as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The photos from the event also marked one of the earliest appearances of Bloom on Perry's social media.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Perrier-Jouët and Absolut Elyx
Back Together

After a break in the middle of 2017, the couple got back together and stunned at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles.

She Said Yes

The morning after Valentine's Day 2019, Perry shared the exciting news that she and Bloom were engaged by posting an adorable selfie of the two together and a shot of her ring.

She simply captioned the heartwarming moment, "Full bloom."

The Cutest +1

Bloom shared this snapshot to his Instagram after the two attended Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's nupitals, writing, "Wonderful weekend of being love and celebrating love, congrats to a beautiful union."

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Co-Starring

In August 2019, Perry showed support for her beau at the Carnival Row premiere.

Getting In Some FaceTime

"Together our initials are O.K. and that's what it's gonna be ♥️," Perry captioned her sweet screenshot of her and Bloom FaceTiming one another.

2020 Vision

In a very relateable video posted to her Instagram, Perry shared that she and Bloom were in bed on New Year's Eve well before the ball dropped writing, "When you're in bed before midnight is when you know you're starting the new year right #2020."

Instagram
Baby News

The superstar singer announced her pregnancy in her "Never Worn White" music video in March 2020. The couple welcomed a daughter, Daisy, in Aug. 2020.

