RHONY’s Brynn Whitfield Breaks BravoCon Escalator After Both High Heels Get Stuck

Real Housewives of New York's Brynn Whitfield wins BravoCon with the most wickedly funny moment after her shoes got stuck in an escalator on her way to a panel.

There's no place like home BravoCon.

Brynn Whitfield took a page out of the Wizard of Oz's storybook when her shoes got stuck in the escalator on her way to a Nov. 4 panel, causing her red-bottomed Louboutins to stick out in a manner very a la the Wicked Witch of the East. 

In fact, The Real Housewives of New York star ended up shoeless as the heels of her stilettos got caught at the bottom of the moving staircase, bringing the entire machine to a stop. In a video shared by Bravo, the 37-year-old quipped, "It looks like the Wizard of Oz! Do I have to pay for the escalator?"

And Brynn continued to take the hilarious moment in stride throughout the day.

"Who has a good cobbler in New York?" she later joked to E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes. "It's OK. It also almost speaks to the durability of Christian Louboutin's shoes, you know what I'm saying? They can f--k up a whole [escalator]. Those red-bottomed soles, the devil makes these shoes."

Brynn added that Watch What Happens Live's Andy Cohen commemorated the hilarious blunder with a snap.

"Andy ran over and took a picture," she recounted. "And he's like, 'This is the best thing to ever happen at BravoCon."

Other Bravolebrities and fans alike couldn't get enough of the wickedly funny moment, either.

Bravo via Getty Images

"To be honest," Winter House and Summer House: Martha's Vineyard star Jordan Emanuel commented on Instagram under a video of the gaffe, "This is my favorite thing that's ever happened,"

Meanwhile, a fan added, "Once retrieved, these must retire to the WWHL clubhouse. Iconic."

To see more of all the stars at BravoCon this year, keep reading. 

