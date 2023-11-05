Taylor Swift's Night Out With Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes and More Hits Different

Taylor Swift had an epic girls' night out with Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevigne more in New York City Nov. 4. See photos of the squad hitting the town.

Welcome to girls' night, it's been waitin' for you.

Taylor Swift was joined by Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevigne and Brittany Mahomes for dinner at Bond St in New York City on Nov. 4. And in true squad fashion, the whole place was dressed to the nines.

The "Cruel Summer" singer tapped into her reputation era with a black long-sleeved top, short pleated skirt and thigh-high leather boots. Meanwhile, Selena was bundled up in a sweater dressed cinched at the waist with a beige belt.

Sophie—who has been out with Taylor several times since her breakup from Joe Jonas—opted for a blue ensemble consisting of a plaid blazer, jeans and matching heels, while Gigi rocked head-to-toe black.

Sticking with her edgy style, Cara donned a checkered bucket hat, oversized leather jacket and denim jeans made to look like chaps.

As for the newest member of the squad? Brittany stood tall and painted the town blue in an indigo corset top with coordinating wide-legged pants and a long white coat.

Inside Taylor Swift's 2023 Squad

The outing comes more than a week after Taylor and Brittany were seen cementing their friendship with a cute handshake—complete with a hip bump—during a Kansas City Chiefs game. On Oct. 22, the two were seen cheering on Taylor's flame Travis Kelce and Brittany's husband Patrick Mahomes—with whom she shares kids Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 9 months—Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. 

Gotham/GC Images

Later, Patrick joked that he and Travis needed to up their game in their yearslong friendship after seeing how their significant others have struck up a close bond in recent months. 

"I need to talk to Travis because me and Travis don't even have a handshake yet. So I mean, they're ahead of the game on us," the quarterback quipped during an Oct. 23 interview with Kansas City radio show KCSP (610 AM). "So we're gonna get on the whiteboard, and me and Trav are gonna figure out a handshake so that we can try to one up theirs."

While the boys craft a new play, keep reading to see photos from Taylor's girls' night out.

Gotham/GC Images

Squad Up

Taylor Swift enjoyed a girls' night out with Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevigne and more at Bond St in New York City Nov. 4. 

Gotham/GC Images

They Say Looks Can Kill

For the occasion, Taylor donned a black sweater with a pleated skirt and knee-high boots. Meanwhile, Brittany opted for a blue corset top with wide-legged pants and a long white coat.

Gotham/GC Images

Making the Whole Place Shimmer

Gigi was clad head-to-toe in black, while Sophie rocked a blue plaid blazer, matching jeans and indigo heels.

Gotham/GC Images

Bundle Up

Selena kept warm in a tan sweater dress.

Gotham/GC Images

Model Behavior

Cara led the pack out of the celeb hotspot in a checkered bucket hat, black jacket and jeans with leather panels.

Gotham/GC Images

All Smiles

Taylor and Selena shared a laugh as the left the restaurant.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Let's Go

Taylor held Brittany's hand and and wrapped her arm around Selena to keep close.

Gotham/GC Images

Girl Talk

Taylor and Selena chat while walking out.

Gotham/GC Images

Welcome to New York

Sueccessful night out, no?

