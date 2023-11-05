Taylor Swift's Night Out With Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes and More Hits Different

Watch : Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Reunite for Dinner Date

Welcome to girls' night, it's been waitin' for you.

Taylor Swift was joined by Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevigne and Brittany Mahomes for dinner at Bond St in New York City on Nov. 4. And in true squad fashion, the whole place was dressed to the nines.

The "Cruel Summer" singer tapped into her reputation era with a black long-sleeved top, short pleated skirt and thigh-high leather boots. Meanwhile, Selena was bundled up in a sweater dressed cinched at the waist with a beige belt.

Sophie—who has been out with Taylor several times since her breakup from Joe Jonas—opted for a blue ensemble consisting of a plaid blazer, jeans and matching heels, while Gigi rocked head-to-toe black.

Sticking with her edgy style, Cara donned a checkered bucket hat, oversized leather jacket and denim jeans made to look like chaps.

As for the newest member of the squad? Brittany stood tall and painted the town blue in an indigo corset top with coordinating wide-legged pants and a long white coat.