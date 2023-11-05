Kyle Richards Reveals Holidays Plans Amid Mauricio Umansky Separation

Watch : Kyle Richards Reacts to Mauricio Umansky Romance Rumors

Family will always be the top priority for these two.

Amid their ongoing separation after 27 years of marriage, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have made efforts to spend time together as a family—and the upcoming holidays will be no different.

"That's the million-dollar question," Kyle exclusively told E! News' Keltie Knight at BravoCon when asked whether she and her estranged husband would be spending the holiday season together. "Yes, we'll probably all be together in Aspen. And we did our summer trip together, we were fine."

Indeed, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Mauricio—as well their daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, and Kyle's daughter Farrah, 34, from a previous marriage—enjoyed time under the Italian sun in August, sharing pictures from their trip to social media at the time.

Kyle added of her and Mauricio, "You know what, when you really do love someone that much, you don't just, it doesn't just go away no matter what the circumstances are. And we're putting our love for each other in front of all the other issues and putting our family first."