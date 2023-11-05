Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador Breaks Silence on DUI Arrest Sentencing

Watch : RHOC's Shannon Beador ARRESTED for DUI, Hit-and-Run

Shannon Beador is addressing her recent past.

After she was sentenced on Nov. 2 to three years probation and 40 hours of community service following her Sept. 17 arrest for driving under the influence, the Real Housewives of Orange County star addressed how she's personally dealt with the incident in the weeks following.

"I've spent the last month, which I really had that amount of time, focusing on myself," Shannon told E! News' Keltie Knight at BravoCon Nov. 4. "I went to a behavioral wellness place with an alcohol component in it and I'm eliminating and have eliminated a lot of the toxic and unhealthy things in my life, so I'm really looking forward to moving on and I'm excited about it."

She added of the wellness center, "I was offered, actually, multiple free stays at alcohol rehabs, but I chose a behavioral one because I want to figure out what's going on in my head so I make good choices from now on."

The 59-year-old also spoke to her headspace at the time of the incident.