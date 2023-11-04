Exclusive

Would Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Ever Get Back With Carl Radke After Split? She Says...

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard revealed if there's any chance of a reconciliation with Carl Radke after he called off their wedding and shared her thoughts on filming with her ex.

By Brett Malec Nov 04, 2023 8:53 PMTags
TVBreakupsReality TVExclusivesBravoCouplesNBCUSummer House
Watch: Lindsay Hubbard Claims Carl Radke Orchestrated Breakup

After a heartbreaking summer, Lindsay Hubbard is looking forward to a frisky fall.

Nearly three months after her ex-fiancé Carl Radke suddenly called off their wedding, the Summer House star is revealing she's finally starting to heal from the shocking breakup.

"I'm doing well, I really am," Lindsay exclusively told E! News' Keltie Knight at BravoCon 2023 Nov. 4 in Las Vegas. "The first month was pretty brutal and then I went on my bachelorette trip with all my girls who rallied behind me and we celebrated our sisterhood. Then I just put one foot in front of the other and gained momentum and confidence and strength and I am in a really good place."

Amid the messy split, the publicist recently accused Carl of orchestrating the breakup on-camera for the upcoming season of Summer House. However, she's now clarifying her comments.

"That's not how it happened," Lindsay noted, "but he obviously disclosed his feelings to certain powers that be before he disclosed them to his partner, fiancée, and best friend of eight years—and that is an ultimate betrayal."

photos
BravoCon 2023: See Every Star

But now that she's had some time to recover, the 37-year-old is ready to move on with her true Prince Charming. "I'm excited for this new journey," she added, "because it's gonna be a hot Hubbs fall, I'll tell you that!"

As for how Lindsay feels about filming future seasons of the Bravo reality series with someone who called off their engagement?

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

"Oh it's too soon to even talk about that it," she said. "That's like another nine, 10 months away from now. So, who knows where we're gonna be. But listen, I am in a really good place. I am excited to flirt. I'm excited to meet some new eligible gentleman."

Lindsay also revealed there's zero chance of a reconciliation between her and Carl, telling E! News' The Rundown's Francesca Amiker at BravoCon, "Hell no!"

Amid the bitterness between them, the reality star admitted she was worried about seeing her ex at the fan convention.

"I was so nervous, I really was," Lindsay shared. "I had a lot of anxiety going into it. You don't know what questions they're gonna ask, you don't know what you're about to enter into. It's one of those situations where I've been dealing with my emotions privately and with my friends and family, but when you're in front of thousands of fans on stage, you don't know what kind of emotions are gonna pop up. Am I gonna cry? Am I gonna get angry? Am I gonna be a little snarky? I chose the latter."

For Carl's side of the story, check out our exclusive interview here.

And for more exclusive BravoCon scoop, watch E! News Monday, Nov. 6, at 11 p.m.

Keep reading to relive Carl and Lindsay's romance.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Travis Barker

2

The Meaning Behind Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby Name

3

Matthew Perry Laid to Rest at Funeral Attended by Friends Cast

Instagram
September 2021: More Than Friends?

Before going public, Carl and Lindsay attended costars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's September 2021 wedding as each others' dates.

Sasha Israel/Bravo
2022: Officially Dating

After being friends and costars for years, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard confirmed they were officially a couple at the start of 2022.

Instagram/@carlradke
August 2022: Engaged

Carl got down on one knee and proposed to Lindsay in August 2022 in Southampton while filming season seven of Summer House.

Instagram/@carlradke
September 2022: Italian Getaway

The Bravolebrities enjoyed a romantic vacation in Italy. "One of the most beautiful places I've ever visited! And breathtaking (literally)," he shared on Instagram. "Finally getting through our travel photos with so many highlights but hiking through Cinque Terre was incredible. Bellisimo! "

Instagram/@carlradke
December 2022: Happy Holidays

Carl and Lindsay rang in Christmas 2022 surrounded by familymembers.

Instagram/@carlradke
February 2023: Wedding Planning

Carl and Lindsay opened up about planning their Mexico wedding in February 2023.

"It's taken this long for us to come together," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

Lindsay also confirmed plans to film the nuptials for season eight of the show. "If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."

Instagram/@carlradke
April 2023: Montauk Mayhe\m

The duo lets loose with their Summer House costars in Montauk in April 2023.

Instagram/@carlradke
May 2023: Date Night

Carl and Lindsay attend a friends wedding in Florida.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Festivals & Friends

The duo attend the Palm Tree Music Festival in New York with fellow Summer House couple Kory Keefer and Sam Feher.

Instagram/@carlradke
Summer 2023: Summer Lovin'

Carl and Lindsay are all smiles while celebrating summer.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Bravo Besties

In honor of Andy Cohen's birthday, Carl shared a tribute to the Bravo bigwig.

Instagram/Carl Radke
August 2023: Bridal Bash

The lovebirds celebrated Lindsay's bridal shower in NYC surrounded by their costars, including Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher

Charles Sykes/Bravo
August 2023: Splitsville

Less than three months before they were supposed to say "I do," news of Carl and Lindsay's breakup came to light in August 2023.

Instagram/@lindshubbs
September 2023: Lindsay Speaks Out

Exactly two weeks after the split news came to light, Lindsay broke her silence and revealed she's "heartbroken" and humiliated" with how Carl ended things.

"My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me," she wrote on Instagram Sept. 14. "This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first. I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Travis Barker

2

The Meaning Behind Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian’s Baby Name

3

Matthew Perry Laid to Rest at Funeral Attended by Friends Cast

4
Exclusive

Teresa Giudice Reveals Christmas 2023 Plans With Ex Joe Giudice

5

Lee Rosbach Officially Leaving Below Deck: Meet the New Captain