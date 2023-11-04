Would Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Ever Get Back With Carl Radke After Split? She Says...

After a heartbreaking summer, Lindsay Hubbard is looking forward to a frisky fall.
Nearly three months after her ex-fiancé Carl Radke suddenly called off their wedding, the Summer House star is revealing she's finally starting to heal from the shocking breakup.
"I'm doing well, I really am," Lindsay exclusively told E! News' Keltie Knight at BravoCon 2023 Nov. 4 in Las Vegas. "The first month was pretty brutal and then I went on my bachelorette trip with all my girls who rallied behind me and we celebrated our sisterhood. Then I just put one foot in front of the other and gained momentum and confidence and strength and I am in a really good place."
Amid the messy split, the publicist recently accused Carl of orchestrating the breakup on-camera for the upcoming season of Summer House. However, she's now clarifying her comments.
"That's not how it happened," Lindsay noted, "but he obviously disclosed his feelings to certain powers that be before he disclosed them to his partner, fiancée, and best friend of eight years—and that is an ultimate betrayal."
But now that she's had some time to recover, the 37-year-old is ready to move on with her true Prince Charming. "I'm excited for this new journey," she added, "because it's gonna be a hot Hubbs fall, I'll tell you that!"
As for how Lindsay feels about filming future seasons of the Bravo reality series with someone who called off their engagement?
"Oh it's too soon to even talk about that it," she said. "That's like another nine, 10 months away from now. So, who knows where we're gonna be. But listen, I am in a really good place. I am excited to flirt. I'm excited to meet some new eligible gentleman."
Lindsay also revealed there's zero chance of a reconciliation between her and Carl, telling E! News' The Rundown's Francesca Amiker at BravoCon, "Hell no!"
Amid the bitterness between them, the reality star admitted she was worried about seeing her ex at the fan convention.
"I was so nervous, I really was," Lindsay shared. "I had a lot of anxiety going into it. You don't know what questions they're gonna ask, you don't know what you're about to enter into. It's one of those situations where I've been dealing with my emotions privately and with my friends and family, but when you're in front of thousands of fans on stage, you don't know what kind of emotions are gonna pop up. Am I gonna cry? Am I gonna get angry? Am I gonna be a little snarky? I chose the latter."
