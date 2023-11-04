Would Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Ever Get Back With Carl Radke After Split? She Says...

Watch : Lindsay Hubbard Claims Carl Radke Orchestrated Breakup

After a heartbreaking summer, Lindsay Hubbard is looking forward to a frisky fall.

Nearly three months after her ex-fiancé Carl Radke suddenly called off their wedding, the Summer House star is revealing she's finally starting to heal from the shocking breakup.

"I'm doing well, I really am," Lindsay exclusively told E! News' Keltie Knight at BravoCon 2023 Nov. 4 in Las Vegas. "The first month was pretty brutal and then I went on my bachelorette trip with all my girls who rallied behind me and we celebrated our sisterhood. Then I just put one foot in front of the other and gained momentum and confidence and strength and I am in a really good place."

Amid the messy split, the publicist recently accused Carl of orchestrating the breakup on-camera for the upcoming season of Summer House. However, she's now clarifying her comments.

"That's not how it happened," Lindsay noted, "but he obviously disclosed his feelings to certain powers that be before he disclosed them to his partner, fiancée, and best friend of eight years—and that is an ultimate betrayal."