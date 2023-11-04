Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason Chambers Kissed This Real Housewife at BravoCon 2023

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Get ready to ship—literally—this potential new Bravo power couple.

During BravoCon 2023 weekend in Las Vegas, E! News got the exclusive scoop on some PDA that went down between The Real Housewives of Dubai's Caroline Brooks and Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason Chambers. (See every star at BravoCon here.)

"I've already gotten in a little bit of trouble last night," Caroline exclusively told E! News' The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes Nov 3, adding, "He kissed me. I guess I got lucky."

RHODubai costar Chanel Aydin chimed in and revealed her BFF is "already in love" with the captain after their Sin City smooch.

And according to Caroline, Jason made the first move. "He was flirting with me first, so I flirted back," the 34-year-old noted of their lip-lock. "I went in for the Dubai double and then he went straight for the middle. And I was like, 'Hello! Hi! Welcome to Las Vegas.'"

However, she did clarify, "There was no tongue, it was just a peck."