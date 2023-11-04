Exclusive

Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason Chambers Kissed This Real Housewife at BravoCon 2023

Could there be a love connection between Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason Chambers and a Real Housewives star? The Bravolebrities react to their secret PDA in Las Vegas.

By Brett Malec Nov 04, 2023 7:44 PMTags
TVReality TVPDAExclusivesBravoBelow DeckThe Real Housewives of Dubai
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Get ready to ship—literally—this potential new Bravo power couple.

During BravoCon 2023 weekend in Las Vegas, E! News got the exclusive scoop on some PDA that went down between The Real Housewives of Dubai's Caroline Brooks and Below Deck Down Under's Captain Jason Chambers. (See every star at BravoCon here.)

"I've already gotten in a little bit of trouble last night," Caroline exclusively told E! News' The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes Nov 3, adding, "He kissed me. I guess I got lucky."

RHODubai costar Chanel Aydin chimed in and revealed her BFF is "already in love" with the captain after their Sin City smooch.

And according to Caroline, Jason made the first move. "He was flirting with me first, so I flirted back," the 34-year-old noted of their lip-lock. "I went in for the Dubai double and then he went straight for the middle. And I was like, 'Hello! Hi! Welcome to Las Vegas.'"

However, she did clarify, "There was no tongue, it was just a peck."

photos
The Most Dramatic Below Deck Firings Ever

As for Jason's take on the flirty exchange?

"She was wonderful," the Aussie native exclusive told E! News' Francesca Amiker Nov. 4 during the event. "It was a goodbye kiss."

Though he played coy about the PDA, he did says "she's absolutely gorgeous" and even complimented her parenting, adding, "and she's got a beautiful child too. I delved into the conversations."

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images/Mindy Small

And after Caroline revealed he even sent her a DM the morning after their meeting, Jason shared exactly what he sent the spa owner: "Lovely to meet you last night."

See Caroline, Jason and all of your other favorite reality stars at BravoCon below.

And for more exclusive BravoCon scoop, watch E! News Monday, Nov. 6, at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Travis Barker

2

Matthew Perry Laid to Rest at Funeral Attended by Friends Cast

3

Lee Rosbach Officially Leaving Below Deck: Meet the New Captain

Chelsea Guglielmino/Bravo via Getty Images

Ariana Madix

Bryan Steffy/Bravo via Getty Images

Andy Cohen

Nicole Weingart/Bravo via Getty Images

James Kennedy & Tom Sandoval

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images

Erika Jayne

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Karen Huger

Jordan Strauss/Bravo via Getty Images

Lala Kent

Greg Doherty/Bravo via Getty Images

Captain Sandy Yawn

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images

Lisa Vanderpump

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Teresa Giudice

Sara Jaye Weiss/Getty Images for 21Seeds Tequila

Meredith Marks, Taylor Armstrong, Emily Simpson, Guerdy Abraira & Kelly Bensimon

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images

Tom Sandoval

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images

Kandi Burruss

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

Kyle Richards & Dorit Kemsley

Chelsea Guglielmino/Bravo via Getty Images

Marlo Hampton & Dorinda Medley

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images

Tumi Mhlongo & Captain Sandy Yawn

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images

Kenya Moore

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images

Carl Radke

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images

Madison LeCroy

Greg Doherty/Bravo via Getty Images

Paige DeSorbo & Ciara Miller

Courtesy Kumi Sushi/Mandalay Bay Las Vegas

Tom Sandoval, Kyle Cooke, Austen Kroll & Tom Schwartz

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Jennifer Aydin & Bill Aydin

Chelsea Guglielmino/Bravo via Getty Images

Jenni Pulos, Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Josh Altman & Mercedes "MJ" Javid

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images

Gizelle Bryant

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images

Kory Keefer

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Captain Lee Rosbach

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

Lindsay Hubbard, Andy Cohen, Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Dolores Catania

Instagram/@tamrajudge

Tamra Judge & Kyle Richards

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Kate Chastain

Bryan Steffy/Bravo via Getty Images

Ally Lewber & James Kennedy

photos
View More Photos From BravoCon 2023: See Every Star

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Kourtney Kardashian Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Travis Barker

2

Matthew Perry Laid to Rest at Funeral Attended by Friends Cast

3

Lee Rosbach Officially Leaving Below Deck: Meet the New Captain

4
Exclusive

Teresa Giudice Reveals Christmas 2023 Plans With Ex Joe Giudice

5

Why Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Dad Kanye West