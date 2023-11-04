Lisa Vanderpump Makes Rare Comment About Kyle Richards' Separation Amid Years-Long Feud

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump Was Surprised by Kyle's Separation

Lisa Vanderpump hopes Kyle Richards isn't saying goodbye to her marriage for good.

While attending Bravocon 2023 (See every star here), the Vanderpump Rules star made a rare comment about her former friend's marital troubles with Mauricio Umansky.

"I feel empathy for the fact it was a union, it was very special," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the Las Vegas event on Nov. 3. "And I know they loved each other very much."

She continued, "Maybe they'll see their way back to each other."

Lisa—who cut ties with Kyle in 2018 during the infamous "Puppygate" incident—noted that she has no ill will towards the Halloween actress amid her and Mo's ongoing divorce speculation.

"I've had my problems with her but I see it as more than that," the SUR restaurateur explained. "I see it as a relationship I respected. I've been married forever and a day, and relationships are hard to navigate."