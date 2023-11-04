Exclusive

Lisa Vanderpump Makes Rare Comment About Kyle Richards' Separation Amid Years-Long Feud

Lisa Vanderpump spoke out about Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marital troubles, exclusively telling E! News, "I've had my problems with her but I see it as more than that."

Watch: Lisa Vanderpump Was Surprised by Kyle's Separation

Lisa Vanderpump hopes Kyle Richards isn't saying goodbye to her marriage for good.

While attending Bravocon 2023 (See every star here), the Vanderpump Rules star made a rare comment about her former friend's marital troubles with Mauricio Umansky.

"I feel empathy for the fact it was a union, it was very special," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum told E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes at the Las Vegas event on Nov. 3. "And I know they loved each other very much."

She continued, "Maybe they'll see their way back to each other."

Lisa—who cut ties with Kyle in 2018 during the infamous "Puppygate" incident—noted that she has no ill will towards the Halloween actress amid her and Mo's ongoing divorce speculation.

"I've had my problems with her but I see it as more than that," the SUR restaurateur explained. "I see it as a relationship I respected. I've been married forever and a day, and relationships are hard to navigate."

photos
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 13 Taglines

Earlier this summer, the Buying Beverly Hills star and Kyle revealed they went through a "very hard" separation.

"This has been very hard to do [because it's] playing out with so many people having eyes on us," Kyle said during an Amazon Live session in August, "and being in the public eye, but obviously we care about each other a lot."

Rich Polk/Bravo via Getty Images

Mauricio echoed similar sentiments, as he recently shared more insight into the complicated nature their relationship.

"We're trying to keep it private, but at the end of the day we're not private people," he exclusively told E! News Oct. 4. "The reality is we are separated right now. We are going through a really difficult time. It's been a struggle."

However, the real estate agent insisted that he and Kyle are trying to repair their marriage.

"We are not ready to throw in the towel," he confessed. "We are still working on our marriage and we're not in a rush. We're trying to not let all the hoopla get to us and we're gonna work on it and we're gonna see what happens."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WCRF

In recent weeks, fans have gotten a glimpse inside the pair's relationship drama during season 13 of the Bravo series.

"I'm at a point in my life where I don't have to explain anything to anybody anymore—including you," the reality TV star told Mauricio on the Oct. 25 episode. "I went from everything my mom told me to do, to being a mom myself and having to be a good example to my girls. I just realized you can do all that and things can still go to s--t."

Kyle continued, "I just don't feel like I have to answer to anybody."

New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Until then, keep reading for a look back at Kyle and Mauricio's marriage.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

(E! News and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

