Sheryl Crow's Sons Look All Grown Up During Rare Red Carpet Outing With Mom

All Sheryl Crow wants to do is have some fun with her family.

The legendary singer celebrated her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction on Nov. 3 by making a rare red carpet appearance with her sons, Wyatt, 16, and Levi, 12.

For the special ceremony at the Barclays Center in New York City, Sheryl stepped out in a sleek black dress. The simple, yet striking design featured silver studded adornments, an asymmetrical neckline and a side cutout. If anything, the ab-baring detail was reminiscent of the "Soak Up the Sun" singer's bright yellow dress at the 2005 Grammys.

As for Sheryl's sons? They coordinated with their mom, wearing black-and-white tuxedos.

Despite their glamorous night out, Sheryl admitted that her sons prefer to keep a low profile.

"They think I'm mom," the 61-year-old told Page Six at the event. "If I show up like this [all dressed up] anywhere, it's like ugh. They like me just being mom."