Too Dark & Cold to Exercise Outside? Try These Indoor Workout Finds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The end of daylight saving time yesterday meant was a welcome change yesterday, because it meant we got an extra hour in bed. But now it's Monday, and it's back to the daiy grind. While it might be nice during the day because the sun rises earlier and we can feel the final remnants of summertime warmth, our joy is short-lived. Soon, the sun is going to set, and we'll be shrouded in cold darkness starting at around 5 p.m. OK, maybe we need to calm down, but still, the seasonal depression that comes with the sun getting off work sooner than we do really does a number on us. Namely, it makes it hard to find the motivation to do anything other than eat and sleep once we get home in the evening, especially as the temperature continues to drop after the sun clocks out for the day.
If not seeing a whole lot of sunshine is also throwing you off your daily routine and keeps you from making good on last night's promise to hit the gym after work starting tomorrow, we've got an alternate solution for you. What if you didn't have to leave the comfort of your home to get in a good sweat sesh? From innovative jump ropes and weighted hula hoops tailored for indoor movement to stationary bikes and cardio equipment that allow you to watch your favorite show as you move, we've rounded up the best finds to help you get back on track without having to overcome the obstacle of cold weather and dark hours.
Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands - Set of 5
Resistance bands are a great fitness essential to keep on hand, whether you're doing a home HITT workout or warming up for a lifting sesh at the gym (once winter passes). These heavy duty loop resistance bands come in five varying levels, ranging from extra light to extra heavy.
According to one Amazon shopper, "I work in the fitness industry as a personal trainer and coach and these bands are great! For the amount of use they get, they last and keep their resistance much longer than some other loop bands I've used in the past. Almost every single one of my clients use them in their session and I train anywhere from 20 - 30 sessions a week! Plus, the price point is great and makes it affordable for me to buy a set for all my new clients to keep at home. Very great product and I will definitely buy again."
AERLANG Push Up Board
Push ups are one of the most basic and effective, yet incredibly difficult to master, exercises out there. This foldable push up board features a multifunctional, 10-in-1 exercise system that enables you to target different muscle groups. The non-slip handles help distribute force evenly to help reduce stress and joint strain on your wrists, and it even comes with an instructional manual so you can make the most of your home workout.
FITNATION Flex Express Elite Recumbent Bike With 16 Levels
Pedal to your heart's content without leaving the comfort of your home with the Flex Express Elite stationary bike. With rear-anchored resistance bands for the upper body and 16 adjustable levels of resistance for your legs, this bike helps you work out your entire body (all while watching your favorite show or holiday movie).
Bala Bangles - Set of 2
Up the intensity of your home workout with these fully adjustable (and super cute!) Bala Bangles, as seen on Shark Tank. They're made of recycled steel wrapped in soft silicone so they're effective for your sweat sesh yet gentle on your skin.
lululemon Take Form Yoga Mat 5mm Made With FSC-Certified Rubber Marble
Yoga mats are kind of a must-have for home workouts, from Pilates and yoga to HIIT and stretching, but not all are made the same. If you want a high-quality mat that's built to last, lululemon's Take Form Yoga Mat has you covered. The innovative grippy top layer absorbs moisture to help you stay grounded even at your sweatiest, and it's made with natural rubber material that is sustainably sourced.
VOPEAK Yoga Mat Storage Rack
Naturally, you're going to need some place to store all your home workout equipment. Avoid mess and clutter (the holidays are already chaotic enough) with this versatile storage rack. It features three layers and storage slots that effectively store different sizes of yoga mats and fitness accessories, so you can easily access the equipment you need while keeping your space neat and tidy. Did we mention that there are also removable hooks on the sides to hang towels, resistance bands, yoga wheels, and more? How nifty!
OurStarry 32 Knots Weighted Workout Hoop
Add a touch of childhood nostalgia to your workout with this weighted hula hoop. Available in four pretty colors, this hoop is equipped with a weighted, soft rubber ball that ensures you have enough space to avoid hitting objects around you. Plus, it's equipped with 32 sections of detachable bulk links for a fully customizable fit.
BalanceFrom Anti-Burst and Slip Resistant Exercise Ball
You know that scene from The Office where Dwight tells Jim about all the health benefits of an exercise ball? Now, you can make that a reality with this anti-burst, slip-resistant exercise ball. Available in seven colors and five sizes, this ball is a great addition to your home exercises, including yoga, Pilates, and strength training.
YOTTOY Cordless Jump Rope with Counter
Exercising with a jump rope has numerous health benefits, but it can be hard to find a place to jump rope without your neighbors watching you outside or disturbing the people living on the floor beneath you inside. This cordless jump rope is the perfect solution, and it's actually better than your classic jump rope in a lot of ways. First, it features an HD LED display that displays a stopwatch, calories burned and jump counter. Second, the larger-sized, detachable cordless balls provide comfortable weight that replicates the feeling of an actual jump rope, and it doubles as a massage ball. Finally, it comes with a rope you can switch out the cordless balls for whenever you want an actual jump rope.
Tech Tools Punching Bag with Stand
Relieve your pent-up stress with this free-standing punching bag set that comes with everything you need for a boxing session. It's designed to spring back into place after each hit, and you can adjust the height from 48 to 58 inches for maximum comfort.
Fimibuke Half Gallon Water Bottle with Sleeve
Home workout or not, one of the most important tips any fitness enthusiast knows is to drink enough water. This 64-ounce water bottle features motivational quotes and time markers to help you stay on track every day. The sleeve helps keep water cold long and absorb messy sweat from your hands, and it even has two pockets on the side to store your phone, card, earphones, keys, and more.
Cossac Undated Fitness Journal & Workout Planner
One of the biggest motivators for consistent exercise comes from seeing actual results and knowing you're actual moving toward your health goals. This fitness journal provides a tangible way to track your progress, and it comes with plenty of space for monitoring your body measurements and document personal records. The notebook comes in eight different colors, each of which has 150 pages.
Speaking of seasonal changes, check out these 11 essentials that will help make it feel like fall no matter where you live.