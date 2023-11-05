Forever Missing Matthew Perry: Here Are the Best Chandler Bing Episodes of Friends

"Hi, I'm Chandler. I make jokes when I'm uncomfortable."
Hopeless, awkward and desperate for love, viewers immediately fell for the witty and quippy Chandler Bing when Friends premiered in 1995. With his signature sarcasm and wry warmth, it was abundantly clear Matthew Perry was born to play the role. And it's part of the reason his death hit the world so hard: We all really lost a friend.
Perry died at age 54 in an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home Oct. 28, a shocking loss for everyone who loved him, including his Friends co-stars.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew," Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow said in statement provided to E! News. "We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."
In hard times, many people turn to entertainment as a comfort, and it feels bittersweet that Friends has long served as one of TV's most-heavily relied on spirit-lifters. And we can't think of a better way to help cope with the loss of Perry than by rewatching some of his best work on the NBC sitcom.
So, if you feel like adding a little Bing to your binge-watch plans, E! staffers picked their standout Chandler episodes to rewatch in honor of Perry:
Friends is streaming Max.