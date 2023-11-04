Anthropologie Is Offering an Extra 40% Off Their Sale Section Right Now and We Can’t Get Enough Of It

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're in the mood for some cozy online shopping to get into the holiday spirit, you'll want to head over to Anthropologie, your go-to destination for that perfect boho-chic touch. Right now, they're spreading the winter cheer with an incredible sale—an extra 40% off on their sale section! It's the season of giving, and Anthropologie is giving us even more reasons to celebrate (thank you very much).
But let's be real girlies. Sale sections can sometimes leave us cold with uninspiring picks, but definitely not at Anthropologie. Their winter wonderland of discounts has a variety of goodies waiting for you. Imagine snatching up festive winter dresses for a jaw-dropping $70 off, or adding a touch of elegance to your holiday table with glazed stoneware dinner plates at just $50. And don't forget those trendy faux leather pants, which are less than $90 right now. So, what are you waiting for girlies? It's time to shop your little heart out at Anthropologie's extra 40% off sale below.
Clothes & Accessories
The Cecily Fit & Flare Sweetheart Dress by Maeve
You're going to blow people away when you strut into your next holiday party with this Cecily Fit & Flare Sweetheart dress by Maeve. It comes in six different patterns, but we're currently eyeing this leopard print that'll add a touch of wild elegance to your winter party wardrobe.
The Naomi Wide-Leg Flare Pants by Maeve
Elevate your style with the Naomi Wide-Leg Flare Faux Leather pants by Maeve, a fashion-forward essential that adds an edgy and chic touch to your wardrobe. Perfect for creating statement looks, these pants are a must-have in any closet.
Mare Mare Classic Tie Blazer
If you're looking for the perfect fall/winter blazer, opt for the Mare Mare Classic Tie blazer. It's long enough to wear as a dress (just don't forget to pair it with some tights!) or layer over your favorite winter outfit for a sophisticated and cozy look.
Coconuts by Matisse Bubble Clogs
These Coconuts by Matisse Bubble clogs are probably some of the most unique and chicest clogs we've ever seen. The brown motif plaid design makes them the perfect fall/winter shoe anyone can quickly slip on without a thought.
By Anthropologie The Petra Drop Earrings
A pair of statement earrings is always a must-have in any person's wardrobe, and these Petra Drop earrings will transform you into the It girl we all aim to be. They're available in both silver and gold, and are on sale for less than $15 (at checkout).
4SI3NNA Faux-Leather Strapless Bubble Top
This Faux-Leather Strapless Bubble top is the perfect top to wear to any holiday party. It's comfy (which is necessary after eating a holiday feast) and adds an elegant and feminine touch to any outfit.
By Anthropologie Compact One-Shoulder Sweater
This Compact One-Shoulder sweater is a piece that's timeless and elegant. We recommend layering it with your favorite coat or sweater for some extra warmth during the winter season.
DOLAN Corset Blazer
You can snag this statement corset blazer for less than $55 right now with Anthropologie's extra 40% off sale. Pair it with wide-leg blue jeans for a casual yet sophisticated look you can wear anywhere.
Furniture & Home Decor
Pinova Dinner Plates Set of 4
If you're hosting Christmas dinner this year with the family, you're going to need plates that not only look good but are also premium quality. These Pinova Dinner plates come in a set of four, and feature a polished glaze that makes them really stand out on the dinner table. They're also dishwasher and microwave-safe!
Bela Art Candle Holder
If your decor has a mid-century vibe, this unique Bela Art candle holder will blend in just perfectly. It's currently on sale for less than $15 at checkout, and can also be used as a mini flower vase.
Dog Notepads Set of 3
Who can resist an adorable notebook? Not us. This set of three paperback notebooks features different designs, but we must admit the dog one is our absolute favorite.
Newgate Ronnie Alarm Clock
If you want to add a touch of mid-century modern to your room decor, a simple retro alarm clock is just what you need. This one comes in a yellow and mint color and is on sale for $84.
Black Delaney Candlestick
Made of Borosilicate glass, these black Delaney candlestick holders would look amazing on any mantle. They come in a short and tall size option, but we recommend getting one of each.
Emma Mirror
Anthropologie never fails to offer stunning mirrors, and the antique gold Emma mirror is no exception. It's an ideal choice for any entryway, effortlessly blending simplicity and elegance to elevate the welcoming atmosphere of your home with a timeless and charming appeal. Did we mention it's on sale for less than $190?
Maeve Shelley Organic Sateen Euro Sham
Elevate your bedroom with the Maeve Shelley Organic Sateen Euro sham, featuring a refreshing, outdoor-inspired design on smooth cotton sateen. This sham not only adds a touch of nature to your decor but also provides a cozy and inviting touch to your bedtime routine.
Yield Glass Pour Over Carafe
Experience the perfect morning brew with the Yield Glass Pour Over carafe, expertly crafted from durable Borosilicate glass. The stunning sapphire hue will not only brighten up your kitchen but also ensure a stylish, durable brewing experience for your favorite coffee blends.
Verloop Flower Stripe Throw Blanket
Wrap yourself in warmth and style with the Verloop Flower Stripe throw blanket from Anthropologie. Its vibrant floral pattern and soft, cozy feel make it the perfect accessory for chilly evenings or as a decorative accent in your home.
