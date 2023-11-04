Anthropologie Is Offering an Extra 40% Off Their Sale Section Right Now and We Can’t Get Enough Of It

Now’s your chance to revamp your wardrobe and home with Anthropologie’s jaw dropping deals on fashion, decor, and so much more.

Shop Anthropologie Extra 40% Off Sale E! News Illustration / Photos Courtesy of Anthropologie

If you're in the mood for some cozy online shopping to get into the holiday spirit, you'll want to head over to Anthropologie, your go-to destination for that perfect boho-chic touch. Right now, they're spreading the winter cheer with an incredible sale—an extra 40% off on their sale section! It's the season of giving, and Anthropologie is giving us even more reasons to celebrate (thank you very much).

But let's be real girlies. Sale sections can sometimes leave us cold with uninspiring picks, but definitely not at Anthropologie. Their winter wonderland of discounts has a variety of goodies waiting for you. Imagine snatching up festive winter dresses for a jaw-dropping $70 off, or adding a touch of elegance to your holiday table with glazed stoneware dinner plates at just $50. And don't forget those trendy faux leather pants, which are less than $90 right now.  So, what are you waiting for girlies? It's time to shop your little heart out at Anthropologie's extra 40% off sale below.

Clothes & Accessories

The Cecily Fit & Flare Sweetheart Dress by Maeve

You're going to blow people away when you strut into your next holiday party with this Cecily Fit & Flare Sweetheart dress by Maeve. It comes in six different patterns, but we're currently eyeing this leopard print that'll add a touch of wild elegance to your winter party wardrobe.

$170
$59.97
Anthropologie

The Naomi Wide-Leg Flare Pants by Maeve

Elevate your style with the Naomi Wide-Leg Flare Faux Leather pants by Maeve, a fashion-forward essential that adds an edgy and chic touch to your wardrobe. Perfect for creating statement looks, these pants are a must-have in any closet.

$140
$53.97
Anthropologie

Mare Mare Classic Tie Blazer

If you're looking for the perfect fall/winter blazer, opt for the Mare Mare Classic Tie blazer. It's long enough to wear as a dress (just don't forget to pair it with some tights!) or layer over your favorite winter outfit for a sophisticated and cozy look.

$160
$59.97
Anthropologie
read
Coconuts by Matisse Bubble Clogs

These Coconuts by Matisse Bubble clogs are probably some of the most unique and chicest clogs we've ever seen. The brown motif plaid design makes them the perfect fall/winter shoe anyone can quickly slip on without a thought.  

$100
$41.97
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie The Petra Drop Earrings

A pair of statement earrings is always a must-have in any person's wardrobe, and these Petra Drop earrings will transform you into the It girl we all aim to be. They're available in both silver and gold, and are on sale for less than $15 (at checkout).

$30
$14.97
Anthropologie

4SI3NNA Faux-Leather Strapless Bubble Top

This Faux-Leather Strapless Bubble top is the perfect top to wear to any holiday party. It's comfy (which is necessary after eating a holiday feast) and adds an elegant and feminine touch to any outfit.

$130
$47.97
Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Compact One-Shoulder Sweater

This Compact One-Shoulder sweater is a piece that's timeless and elegant. We recommend layering it with your favorite coat or sweater for some extra warmth during the winter season.

$90
$35.97
Anthropologie

DOLAN Corset Blazer

You can snag this statement corset blazer for less than $55 right now with Anthropologie's extra 40% off sale. Pair it with wide-leg blue jeans for a casual yet sophisticated look you can wear anywhere.

$140
$53.97
Anthropologie

Furniture & Home Decor

Pinova Dinner Plates Set of 4

If you're hosting Christmas dinner this year with the family, you're going to need plates that not only look good but are also premium quality. These Pinova Dinner plates come in a set of four, and feature a polished glaze that makes them really stand out on the dinner table. They're also dishwasher and microwave-safe!

$80
$29.97
Anthropologie

Bela Art Candle Holder

If your decor has a mid-century vibe, this unique Bela Art candle holder will blend in just perfectly. It's currently on sale for less than $15 at checkout, and can also be used as a mini flower vase.

$46
$14.97
Anthropologie

Dog Notepads Set of 3

Who can resist an adorable notebook? Not us. This set of three paperback notebooks features different designs, but we must admit the dog one is our absolute favorite.

$24
$10.77
Anthropologie

Newgate Ronnie Alarm Clock

If you want to add a touch of mid-century modern to your room decor, a simple retro alarm clock is just what you need. This one comes in a yellow and mint color and is on sale for $84.

$170
$83.97
Anthropologie

Black Delaney Candlestick

Made of Borosilicate glass, these black Delaney candlestick holders would look amazing on any mantle. They come in a short and tall size option, but we recommend getting one of each.

$16
$7.77
Anthropologie

Emma Mirror

Anthropologie never fails to offer stunning mirrors, and the antique gold Emma mirror is no exception. It's an ideal choice for any entryway, effortlessly blending simplicity and elegance to elevate the welcoming atmosphere of your home with a timeless and charming appeal. Did we mention it's on sale for less than $190?

$390
$185.97
Anthropologie

Maeve Shelley Organic Sateen Euro Sham

Elevate your bedroom with the Maeve Shelley Organic Sateen Euro sham, featuring a refreshing, outdoor-inspired design on smooth cotton sateen. This sham not only adds a touch of nature to your decor but also provides a cozy and inviting touch to your bedtime routine.

$50
$23.97
Anthropologie

Yield Glass Pour Over Carafe

Experience the perfect morning brew with the Yield Glass Pour Over carafe, expertly crafted from durable Borosilicate glass. The stunning sapphire hue will not only brighten up your kitchen but also ensure a stylish, durable brewing experience for your favorite coffee blends.

$120
$44.97
Anthropologie

Verloop Flower Stripe Throw Blanket

Wrap yourself in warmth and style with the Verloop Flower Stripe throw blanket from Anthropologie. Its vibrant floral pattern and soft, cozy feel make it the perfect accessory for chilly evenings or as a decorative accent in your home.

$150
$65.97
Anthropologie

Looking for some great deals to shop? Check out Nordstrom Rack's top 100 holiday deals are so good you have to see it to believe it.

