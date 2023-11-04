Shop & Save All Weekend Long at QVC's Nonstop 49-Hour Holiday Party

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Girls just wanna have fun, right? For us here at E!, that means shopping to our heart's content, especially if said girls' night includes scoring deals from top brands and watching our favorite celebrities talk shopping, all from the comfort of our home. The girls that get it, get it, and QVC has earned its membership as one of the girlies after finding a way to tie all of these elements together in one big present that's finally making it feel like fall has arrived and holiday shopping season has started.
From November 4-5, QVC is hosting its Non-Stop Holiday Party, a.k.a. its biggest and best shopping event of the year. The weekend livestream runs for 49 consecutive hours (courtesy of daylight savings!), and it includes unique broadcast programming with popular hosts like Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Sandra Lee, and even the Radio City Rockettes. Plus, party favors include free shipping and handling on everything, exclusive sales from topselling brands like Fujifilm and tarte, and Black Friday sale pricing. So whether you're looking to do your holiday shopping or indulge in a little retail therapy, everyone is invited to the function that's already started.
It's tick-tock on the clock, and the party does stop (tomorrow), so don't stop, make it pop, and shop 'till you drop. All you need to do is BYOW (bring your own wallet)!
BeautyBio Merry & Bright Eyes
Your eyes will twinkle and your skin will glow as radiant as Santa's this year with the BeautyBio Merry & Bright Eyes set. According to the brand, the Eyelighter Concentrate delivers light reflecting particles and silky under-eye jojoba makeup primer that minimizes creases. Plus, the Bright Eyes collagen-infused patches help you appear more rested and rejuvenated, just in time for the new year!
Arctic Expedition Curved Hem Down Parka with Detachable Hood
What better way to stay stylishisly warm and cozy in winter than a pretty parka? Available in five chic colors (snow blue, white, fuchsia, emerald, black), the Arctic Expedition parka features a detachable faux fur hood that's lined with a soft fabric (along with the collar and pockets) for maximum coziness all day long.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Print Camera with Accessories
Fujifilm instant cameras are the perfect holiday gift because they give you tangible ways to share and hold on to cherished memories with your loved ones, from group candids to sweet selfies. This bundle is an all-inclusive starter park that comes with an Instax Mini 12 camera, hand strap, 2 AA batteries, 10-sheet film pack, photo album, photo magnet, and idea booklet.
Givenchy Le Rouge Mini Couture Lipstick
This limited-edition mini beauty set includes four of Givenchy's cult-classic Le Rouge lipstick tht's satin-y and matte at the same time. The formula includes hyaluronic acid that delivers long-lasting hydration to your lips, and it's intensely pigmented so you look selfie-ready with just a few swipes.
Moonlite Storytime Phone Projector - Choice of Bundle
Take cozy movie nights at home to a whole new level with this Moonlite Storytime Phone Projector bundle. Each set comes with one projector and four story discs with codes; the projector easily attaches to your smartphone, and the immersive experience includes playful sounds and music to accompany the vibrant projections.
tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Gloss 5pc Celeb Party Pack
The Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump Gloss is already a BeautyTok fave, and with this value set, you can get five gorgeous shades all at once. The multi-purpose gloss also acts as a plumping balm and hydrating treatment, with ingredients like hyaluronic acid and non-sticky, buildable coverage.
Studio Bark x Alberti Popaj Festive Plaid Dog Sweater
If there's any good boy or girl that deserves to be on the nice list this year, it's your dog. Keep your pup cozy this winter in this chic sweater. Featuring an all-over plaid design and vest style, this sweater comes in four different colors (champagne, evergreen, spice, winter berry), and you can get matching sets for the whole family below!
Studio Park x Alberti Popaj Women's Festive Plaid Cardigan
This festive cardigan is designed with a relaxed fit and detailed with a button-front closure and ribbed V-neckline. It serves cozy-chic on its own, but the best part is you can match with your dog and the rest of your family for an iconic, coordinated holiday style.
Studio Park x Alberti Popaj Men's Festive Plaid Vest
This sweater knit vest is the cherry on top to the cardigan and dog sweater above. It features a semi-fitted silhouette that follows the lines of the body with added wearing ease, and it's the perfect blend of festive-classy.
