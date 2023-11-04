Shop & Save All Weekend Long at QVC's Nonstop 49-Hour Holiday Party

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Girls just wanna have fun, right? For us here at E!, that means shopping to our heart's content, especially if said girls' night includes scoring deals from top brands and watching our favorite celebrities talk shopping, all from the comfort of our home. The girls that get it, get it, and QVC has earned its membership as one of the girlies after finding a way to tie all of these elements together in one big present that's finally making it feel like fall has arrived and holiday shopping season has started.

From November 4-5, QVC is hosting its Non-Stop Holiday Party, a.k.a. its biggest and best shopping event of the year. The weekend livestream runs for 49 consecutive hours (courtesy of daylight savings!), and it includes unique broadcast programming with popular hosts like Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Sandra Lee, and even the Radio City Rockettes. Plus, party favors include free shipping and handling on everything, exclusive sales from topselling brands like Fujifilm and tarte, and Black Friday sale pricing. So whether you're looking to do your holiday shopping or indulge in a little retail therapy, everyone is invited to the function that's already started.

It's tick-tock on the clock, and the party does stop (tomorrow), so don't stop, make it pop, and shop 'till you drop. All you need to do is BYOW (bring your own wallet)!