Why Kim Kardashian Really Fired Former Assistant Steph Shep

Watch : Kim Kardashian’s Former Assistant Recalls Getting Fired

When it comes to this parting, there are no hard feelings.

Stephanie Shepherd served as Kim Kardashian's assistant for four years before she was fired by the SKIMS founder in 2017. But parting ways professionally, the two have remained good friends. In fact, that bond is part of why Kim let Steph go.

"Well, I got fired," Steph explained on the Oct. 24 episode of The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast, later adding, "It was such a huge deal at the time. I mean, fired in the nicest sense of the word. I was crying, she was crying, because we are friends. And honestly, that friendship is really important to both of us."

And the Future Earth co-founder admitted that she needed a change.

"It was kind of, I think this theme in my life, where I've kind of just inherently felt like, 'Oh, it's time to move on here. I don't know if I have anything more that I can contribute to this,'" Steph reflected, adding of Kim. "And I think she probably felt that and saw that. She was like, 'You need something more. You have this thing, pursue that. I'll support you, whatever you need.'"