Where Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Stands With Colin and Gary After Love Triangle

Watch : 'Below Deck' Star Daisy Reacts to Gary King's Cryptic Post

Daisy Kelliher is done rocking the boat.

After her love triangle with Below Deck Sailing Yacht costars Colin MacRae and Gary King made waves on season four, the Chief Stew said she's done "a lot of growing." In fact, the tension between her Parsifal III crewmates is all water under the bridge.

"I have no bad blood with any of them," she told E! News' The Rundown host Erin Lim Rhodes during BravoCon 2023 on Nov. 3. "We're leaving that chapter behind us."

Sharing that she's "very happy" at the moment living in London, Daisy is also allowing some distance between herself and Gary, who recently shared a cryptic message on social media. "It's sad that people will do anything in their power to bring you down," he wrote alongside a photo of himself in a field of flowers. "It's not about how you fall but how you get up. Luckily for me the fall was into a sea of daisies."

The vague Instagram post also included the hashtags: "I was canceled because of a lie," "don't believe everything you see," "I've got my head held high" and "world is an ugly place."