Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Prove They're Two of a Kind During Rare Joint Outing in NYC

Take a (New York) minute to check out the Olsen twins' latest outing.
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stepped out together in New York City on Nov. 2 and kept it chic in comfy outfits.
Ashley brought the fall vibes in a cozy tan coat, blue jeans and sneakers. She accessorized with a brown scarf, black sunglasses and a brown crocodile bag. Meanwhile, her twin stunned in a red velvet coat, green velour pants and a matching scarf. Mary-Kate completed her look with a tan beanie and rocked a pair of black shades similar to her sister's and a black crocodile bag.
The NYC stroll marked a rare joint outing for the notoriously private sisters. As for what The Row founders have been up to lately? Well, Ashley has added the role of mom to her resume as multiple outlets confirmed that she and her husband of nearly one year Louis Eisner privately welcomed their first baby, a son named Otto, earlier this year.
Mary-Kate, meanwhile, has been living the single life since splitting from her husband after five years of marriage in 2020. The former couple reached a settlement on their divorce the following year.
And although the 37-year-old has not spoken out about her divorce, that same year she reflected on how despite spending their life in the public eye, she and Ashley always strive to maintain their privacy.
"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate explained in a 2021 interview with i-D, with Ashley noting how that mindset trickled into their fashion sense. "I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," she explained. "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal."
"We like working together and we like having that dialogue," Ashley added. "Our instincts are kind of the same. But I think what's great is that we have each other to lean on. And managing design is one thing and then also running the business side is another and I think you have a lot of decisions to make."
