Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Prove They're Two of a Kind During Rare Joint Outing in NYC

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were photographed out in New York City, with the twins keeping it casual and comfy as they exited a building during their rare joint appearance.

Take a (New York) minute to check out the Olsen twins' latest outing.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stepped out together in New York City on Nov. 2 and kept it chic in comfy outfits.

Ashley brought the fall vibes in a cozy tan coat, blue jeans and sneakers. She accessorized with a brown scarf, black sunglasses and a brown crocodile bag. Meanwhile, her twin stunned in a red velvet coat, green velour pants and a matching scarf. Mary-Kate completed her look with a tan beanie and rocked a pair of black shades similar to her sister's and a black crocodile bag.

The NYC stroll marked a rare joint outing for the notoriously private sisters. As for what The Row founders have been up to lately? Well, Ashley has added the role of mom to her resume as multiple outlets confirmed that she and her husband of nearly one year Louis Eisner privately welcomed their first baby, a son named Otto, earlier this year.

Mary-Kate Olsen's Best Looks

Mary-Kate, meanwhile, has been living the single life since splitting from her husband after five years of marriage in 2020. The former couple reached a settlement on their divorce the following year.

And although the 37-year-old has not spoken out about her divorce, that same year she reflected on how despite spending their life in the public eye, she and Ashley always strive to maintain their privacy.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate explained in a 2021 interview with i-D, with Ashley noting how that mindset trickled into their fashion sense. "I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," she explained. "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal."

"We like working together and we like having that dialogue," Ashley added. "Our instincts are kind of the same. But I think what's great is that we have each other to lean on. And managing design is one thing and then also running the business side is another and I think you have a lot of decisions to make."

These days, fans can get a dose of the Olsen twins through their clothing line, but keep reading for a look back at the official ranking of all of Mary-Kate and Ashley's movies.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
THE WORST: NO. 14: Switching Goals

Released: 1999
Familiar Face: Michael Cera as a brat. On brand?

To quote one of their far superior films, Switching Goals was so "S&C." (Snooze and cruise.)

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
NO. 13: How the West Was Fun

Released: 1994
Familiar Face: Elizabeth Olsen, the twins' real-life-little sis-turned-Avenger, as a girl in a car. Yep.

But was it really THAT fun? Of all the Olsens' films, this one, set on a dude ranch, is the most forgettable. Sorry, you are not the cute one.

(Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
NO. 12: Getting There

Released: 2002
Familiar Face: Billy Aaron Brown…'cause he was in Holiday in the Sun. Double-dipping!

Sweet 16 and licensed to drive...us to boredom.

(Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
NO. 11: When in Rome

Released: 2002
Familiar Face: Like, no one. 

Listen, we don't expect believability when we pop in an Olsen Twins' straight-to-VHS, but the CEO of a major company taking two of his (16-year-old!) interns on a vacation after they've been fired and then giving them free reign over the biggest event of the year? WE ARE OFFENDED, DUALSTAR. We, and Rome, deserved better.

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
NO. 10: New York Minute

Released: 2004
Familiar Face: Supernatural star Jared Padalecki. Schitt's Creek'Eugene Levy. Andy Richter. Darrell Hammond. Drew Pinsky. Jack Osbourne. Oh, and their Full House dad Bob Saget as himself. So much cringing. So little time. 

The Olsen Twins' final film together actually made it into theaters...and promptly crashed and burned. Like, harder than a plane crash on a Shonda Rhimes show. Still, there was something so charmingly ridiculous about the movie, but we're not sure if it was intentionally bad or, like, bad-bad. Whatever, we still paid to see it. And would do so again.

(Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)
NO. 9: The Challenge

Released: 2003
Familiar Face: Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi played the girls' teammate who almost blew the whole thing because he was too busy day-dreaming about his grandmother's meatballs. Classic. 

Mary-Kate and Ashley's final straight-to-DVD film definitely wasn't their best, but it gets bumped up a few spots thanks to its seriously epic final scene, which found many of their former on-screen love interests returning and fighting over them. While the boys argue, MK&A run down the beach. "You know, Ash, boys will come and go, but we'll always have each other," Mary-Kate says, while Ashley adds, "And that's not just in a movie." OMG, CURSES ON OUR PARENTS FOREVER FOR NOT GIVING US A TWIN SISTER. 

(Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
NO. 8: To Grandmother's House We Go

Released: 1992
Familiar Face: Rhea Perlman and Jerry Van Dyke as the girls' accidental kidnappers. They came for the mail truck, left with baby billionaires.

Such a solid movie to watch around Christmastime, but as far as holiday-themed Olsen outings, it just doesn't hold up to the next film on our list...

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
NO. 7: Double, Double Toil and Trouble

Released: 1993
Familiar Face: Cloris Leachman being cruelly rebuffed by the Academy for her stellar dual work as the witchy and bitchy aunt Agatha and sweet, sweet Aunt Sofia. Plus, Will & Grace's Eric McCormack as their dad. 

One of our favorite movies to watch around Halloween, this one was actually kind of messed up when you really think about it for longer than five seconds. They spend the entire movie with a grave-digger, a homeless man and a professional clown. #SquadGoals or To Catch a Predator's dream episode?

(Photo by Annamaria DiSanto/WireImage)
NO. 6: Winning London

Released: 2001
Familiar Face: Jesse Spencer, who later went on to star in House and Chicago Fire. But we bet he's probably approached more about his work as James, a freakin' British lord who wooed MK. 

This film is so important in the MK&A mythology because it was the first time they FRENCH-KISSED their love interests. Not Michelle Tanner, not yet fashion moguls, Winning London is the middle of the Olsen twins' long Hollywood journey. Plus, we're pretty sure Model UN memberships increased by at least 15 percent after this one. See? Important!

(Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
NO. 5: Our Lips Are Sealed

Released: 2000
Familiar Face: Jason Clarke, who's since starred in Zero Dark Thirty, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and a million other prestige movies, was one of the girls' singular villain-turned-BFFs (who they put make-up on), and Willie Garson was their long-suffering witness protection liaison.

The twins are forced to head down under, learn how to surf and eat Vegemite* after witnessing a crime, placing them in witness protection. Does it make sense? Not at all. But hey, any excuse for a free trip to Australia!

* = it was totally Nutella. 

(Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
NO. 4: Billboard Dad

Released: 1998
Familiar Face: Tom Amandes as THE Billboard Dad, duh! Also, Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario was type-cast as one of their BFFs because she was their BFF in real-life.

Much like the dad they pimp out to the single ladies of Venice, this movie was COOL TO THE MAX. And taught us that you can scramble eggs in a Ziploc bag.

ABC Photo Archives / Contributor
NO. 3: Passport to Paris

Released: 1999
Familiar Face: Gregory Peck's grandson Ethan Peck, who was Mary-Kate's first on-screen (and off-screen) kiss ever. NBD.

The girls' first international adventure also featured their first on-screen kisses. Such a major milestone in their filmography. Plus, baguettes and McDonald's French fries leading a revolution at the embassy!

Moviestore/Shutterstock
NO. 2: It Takes Two

Released: 1995
Familiar Face: Oh, you know, just STEVE GUTTENBERG and KIRSTIE ALLEY as the best fictional parental figures ever. 
You can keep The Parent Trap, we'll take the Olsens' version of the whole twins-switch-places-to-play-matchmakers trope any day, thank you very much. It just gives us that can't-eat, can't-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of feeling and was one of the sisters' rare films to get a theatrical release.

Also, the best part of this movie (food fight aside) is that there is ZERO explanation behind how the twins were separated at birth. And no one knew.

(Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
THE BEST: NO 1.: Holiday in the Sun

Released: 2001
Familiar Faces: Megan Fox as the villainous Brianna Wallace, as in the Wallace Department store Wallaces. And Austin Nichols, he of One Tree Hill and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. fame, was MK's bug-obsessed stalker/love interest.

Best location: The Bahamas! Best boy: Jordan Landers 4eva! Best outfits: The swimsuits! The sundresses! Best plot: The girls spend the night in jail because of a guy who runs a Sea-Doo shack! Holiday in the Sun is the ultimate teen fantasy…and the ultimate MK&A movie.

