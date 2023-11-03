Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Prove They're Two of a Kind During Rare Joint Outing in NYC

Watch : Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen's Growing Fashion Empire

Take a (New York) minute to check out the Olsen twins' latest outing.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stepped out together in New York City on Nov. 2 and kept it chic in comfy outfits.

Ashley brought the fall vibes in a cozy tan coat, blue jeans and sneakers. She accessorized with a brown scarf, black sunglasses and a brown crocodile bag. Meanwhile, her twin stunned in a red velvet coat, green velour pants and a matching scarf. Mary-Kate completed her look with a tan beanie and rocked a pair of black shades similar to her sister's and a black crocodile bag.

The NYC stroll marked a rare joint outing for the notoriously private sisters. As for what The Row founders have been up to lately? Well, Ashley has added the role of mom to her resume as multiple outlets confirmed that she and her husband of nearly one year Louis Eisner privately welcomed their first baby, a son named Otto, earlier this year.