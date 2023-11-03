Travis Kelce's Stylist Reveals If His Fashion Choices Are Taylor Swift Easter Eggs

Travis Kelce's stylist Danielle Salzedo shared insight into his fashion choices, including if any of his clothes have been references to Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce's got a reputation for sending subliminal messages about Taylor Swift with his wardrobe.

In recent weeks, Swifties have been dissecting the NFL player's fashion choices to figure out if he's dropping Easter eggs about the Grammy winner. Take, for instance, when Travis sported a pair of loose-fitted brown velvet pants, which led Taylor's fans to believe he paid homage to the curtains in the background of her Midnights album TikTok series.

Now, his stylist Danielle Salzedo is addressing the theories.

"They are playful, polished and cozy, which Travis always does so well," the fashion expert told Us Weekly in a Nov. 1. interview about the viral pants. "I don't have the answer to the [curtain theory]. However, when people authentically connect, they start to have those serendipitous coincidences." 

She added, "I love the narrative being drawn to his looks."

As for what the athlete prefers in his closet? Well, Danielle knows his taste all too well.

"He plays a lot with monochromatic sets as well as oversized [looks]," she noted. "He doesn't shy away from mixing prints in unexpected ways." 

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Step Out in NYC

Travis is a delicate shopper, too.

"He dedicates time to buying online, so he knows what's out there and what's new," she revealed. "He spends a significant amount of time on different retail and designer sites looking for new pieces and shopping."

Travis isn't the only one to have a winning streak with his wardrobe. These days, Taylor's game day style hits different. 

In fact, during the "Style" singer's very first NFL game on Sept. 24—where she sat alongside Travis' mom Donna Kelce—she kept it casual, wearing a white tank, distressed denim shorts and bright Chiefs windbreaker. She completed her look with matching red and white sneakers. For the Oct. 1 game, she upped the ante, donning a leather top, bedazzled denim shorts and her signature knee-high boots.

The musician has since played up her looks, wearing everything from a pleated cheerleader skirt to a black corset top. But don't just take our word for it, keep reading to see how she's brought her fashion A-game to the sporting events.

NFL Debut

While supporting Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, her first-ever NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium, Taylor Swift sported DÔEN's white Lois Tank and Ksubi's distressed denim shorts, which she paired with a Chiefs windbreaker and matching New Balance sneakers.

Welcome to New Jersey

For the Chiefs' Oct. 1 game against the New York Jets, held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, Taylor wore Area's denim shorts, which quickly sold out. The singer completed the look with Christian Louboutin boots and Gant's relaxed leather shirt.

Classic Swift

And Taylor couldn't forget her signature red lip for the star-studded game.

Erin Andrews Assist

For the Chiefs' Oct. 12 game, where she spent time with Travis' dad Ed Kelce, Taylor wore a Chiefs jacket from WEAR, a line by Erin Andrews (who Travis has credited for connecting him with Taylor).

Suite Style

Taylor, who also spent time with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes at the game, sported a Balenciaga corset top underneath the Chiefs jacket.

She's Got His Number

Taylor had an extra special accessory on her wrist for the Chiefs' Oct. 22 game: An Erimish bracelet with Travis' jersey number on it.

Are You Ready For It?

...we can't calm down.

