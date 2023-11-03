Travis Kelce's Stylist Reveals If His Fashion Choices Are Taylor Swift Easter Eggs

Travis Kelce's got a reputation for sending subliminal messages about Taylor Swift with his wardrobe.
In recent weeks, Swifties have been dissecting the NFL player's fashion choices to figure out if he's dropping Easter eggs about the Grammy winner. Take, for instance, when Travis sported a pair of loose-fitted brown velvet pants, which led Taylor's fans to believe he paid homage to the curtains in the background of her Midnights album TikTok series.
Now, his stylist Danielle Salzedo is addressing the theories.
"They are playful, polished and cozy, which Travis always does so well," the fashion expert told Us Weekly in a Nov. 1. interview about the viral pants. "I don't have the answer to the [curtain theory]. However, when people authentically connect, they start to have those serendipitous coincidences."
She added, "I love the narrative being drawn to his looks."
As for what the athlete prefers in his closet? Well, Danielle knows his taste all too well.
"He plays a lot with monochromatic sets as well as oversized [looks]," she noted. "He doesn't shy away from mixing prints in unexpected ways."
Travis is a delicate shopper, too.
"He dedicates time to buying online, so he knows what's out there and what's new," she revealed. "He spends a significant amount of time on different retail and designer sites looking for new pieces and shopping."
Travis isn't the only one to have a winning streak with his wardrobe. These days, Taylor's game day style hits different.
In fact, during the "Style" singer's very first NFL game on Sept. 24—where she sat alongside Travis' mom Donna Kelce—she kept it casual, wearing a white tank, distressed denim shorts and bright Chiefs windbreaker. She completed her look with matching red and white sneakers. For the Oct. 1 game, she upped the ante, donning a leather top, bedazzled denim shorts and her signature knee-high boots.
The musician has since played up her looks, wearing everything from a pleated cheerleader skirt to a black corset top. But don't just take our word for it, keep reading to see how she's brought her fashion A-game to the sporting events.