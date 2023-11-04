These Celebrity Bromances Will Brighten Your Weekend

A summer romance is well and good, but a solid bromance is fit for all seasons.
Many of us know guys who are good dudes apart but turn into the funniest people alive together, or the fellows who've been buddies since they sat next to each other on the school bus on day one of first grade.
Take all that adorableness and multiply it by Hollywood, however, and you've got endless entertainment.
Whether their bond blossomed in Boston 40 years ago or one actor slid into another's DMs to compliment a performance and now they own a soccer team together, famous men being dear friends is one of our favorite genres.
While he admittedly doesn't message strangers often, Ryan Reynolds told his Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner Rob McElhenney last year, "This one changed my life."
True story: The scene in Welcome to Wrexham where it looks like they're meeting in person for the first time really was the moment they first laid eyes on each other after negotiating their unlikely $2.5 million venture over text and Zoom.
And we don't even want to know what it would be like if Ryan and Rob, not to mention Ryan and Hugh Jackman, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck and many more had not met and become the dynamic friend forces they remain today.
