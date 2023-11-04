These Celebrity Bromances Will Brighten Your Weekend

Watch : Blake Lively TROLLS Ryan Reynolds Over Rob McElhenney's Birthday Tribute

A summer romance is well and good, but a solid bromance is fit for all seasons.

Many of us know guys who are good dudes apart but turn into the funniest people alive together, or the fellows who've been buddies since they sat next to each other on the school bus on day one of first grade.

Take all that adorableness and multiply it by Hollywood, however, and you've got endless entertainment.

Whether their bond blossomed in Boston 40 years ago or one actor slid into another's DMs to compliment a performance and now they own a soccer team together, famous men being dear friends is one of our favorite genres.

While he admittedly doesn't message strangers often, Ryan Reynolds told his Wrexham A.F.C. co-owner Rob McElhenney last year, "This one changed my life."