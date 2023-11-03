Bow Down to Kate Middleton and Prince William's Twinning Looks During Latest Royal Engagement

Kate Middleton and Prince William's twinning moment takes the crown.
The royal couple stepped out Nov. 2 in matching green looks during a trip to Scotland, in which they met with organizations supporting mental health in Moray. But instead of wearing their usual business attire at royal engagements, the two opted to dress more low-key.
For her part, the Princess of Wales sported a hunter-green Burberry jacket lined with the brand's signature plaid stripes, a navy blue turtleneck and black flared jeans. She paired her ensemble with chocolate brown Chelsea boots and a red poppy pin—a special tradition during the month of November.
As for Prince William? He coordinated with his wife, wearing a matching hunter-green jacket embellished with the same poppy pin. He tied his outfit together with dark trousers and brown leather boots.
At one point during the pair's casual-chic outing, Kate had the sweetest encounter with a kid. According to a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @RoyallyBelle_ , when the 41-year-old told the children she liked their school, one person asked who she was.
"Who am I?" Kate replied, "I'm married to William. It was very nice to meet all of you."
Kate and William's public appearance comes shortly after they took a brief break from their royal duties to spend time with their kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
What's more? During their time-off, Kate's brother James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet welcomed their first child together.
"He has been in our lives for just a few weeks," James wrote Oct. 28, "but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy."
While the Middleton family is expanding, so are their royal duties. Keep reading to see the Prince and Princess of Wales' updated titles and new roles.