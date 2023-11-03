Bow Down to Kate Middleton and Prince William's Twinning Looks During Latest Royal Engagement

Watch : Kate Middleton Debuts Banging New Hair Transformation

Kate Middleton and Prince William's twinning moment takes the crown.

The royal couple stepped out Nov. 2 in matching green looks during a trip to Scotland, in which they met with organizations supporting mental health in Moray. But instead of wearing their usual business attire at royal engagements, the two opted to dress more low-key.

For her part, the Princess of Wales sported a hunter-green Burberry jacket lined with the brand's signature plaid stripes, a navy blue turtleneck and black flared jeans. She paired her ensemble with chocolate brown Chelsea boots and a red poppy pin—a special tradition during the month of November.

As for Prince William? He coordinated with his wife, wearing a matching hunter-green jacket embellished with the same poppy pin. He tied his outfit together with dark trousers and brown leather boots.

At one point during the pair's casual-chic outing, Kate had the sweetest encounter with a kid. According to a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @RoyallyBelle_ , when the 41-year-old told the children she liked their school, one person asked who she was.

"Who am I?" Kate replied, "I'm married to William. It was very nice to meet all of you."