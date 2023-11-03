Vanderpump Rules Reveals Explosive Season 11 Teaser

Get ready to start the new year with your glasses raised high.
Because Vanderpump Rules season 11 is officially returning in January, Bravo announced Nov. 3. And alongside the news—coming straight from 2023 BravoCon—the network shared an intense first teaser.
The show's upcoming season will, of course, focus on the crew, including Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz, as they navigate the waters post-Scandoval.
Tensions are still running high between Tom and Ariana, who threatens legal action against her ex in one dramatic scene. "Ruin my life, my f--king home and then attempt to kill my f--king dog?" she sternly says. "My lawyer will be dealing with you."
In another scene, lines are drawn in the sand—quite literally, courtesy of James during a day out at the beach—as the group figures out who to side with in the aftermath of the fallout.
"If you're going to be friends with him, she's gonna f--king cut you off," Katie tells Scheana, referencing Tom and Ariana. "So, think about your next move very carefully."
And if you're wondering about the possible return of Raquel Leviss (whose months-long affair with Sandoval led to his breakup with Madix), she has officially exited the show—a decision she shared over the summer.
"I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer," she said during an August episode of the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast. "I can't do that to myself."
Agreeing with host Bethenny Frankel that she "hit rock bottom," Leviss noted that she was ready to move forward.
"I don't ever want to be in a place like that again," she continued. "I think there is a silver lining, that I'm able to learn about myself and give myself this forgiveness."
The former beauty queen isn't the only one moving on. Her former friend Madix has waltzed her way into a new chapter with her stint on Dancing With the Stars and new relationship with fitness coach Daniel Wai.
As for Sandoval, he recently shared insight into what it was like to film with the cast during a "very rough and isolating" season.
"You walk in and you feel like nobody in the room likes you," he told E! News in September. "And it's a s--t feeling, I can tell you. But, I'm glad we got through it and I feel like there was a lot of things that needed to be said and that needed to be addressed. And we got it out there. And it's gonna be a very interesting, very unique season for people to see."
Keep reading for everything we know (so far) about season 11 of VPR.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family.)