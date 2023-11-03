Vanderpump Rules Reveals Explosive Season 11 Teaser

Watch : Exes Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Reunite in New Photo

Get ready to start the new year with your glasses raised high.

Because Vanderpump Rules season 11 is officially returning in January, Bravo announced Nov. 3. And alongside the news—coming straight from 2023 BravoCon—the network shared an intense first teaser.

The show's upcoming season will, of course, focus on the crew, including Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and Tom Schwartz, as they navigate the waters post-Scandoval.

Tensions are still running high between Tom and Ariana, who threatens legal action against her ex in one dramatic scene. "Ruin my life, my f--king home and then attempt to kill my f--king dog?" she sternly says. "My lawyer will be dealing with you."

In another scene, lines are drawn in the sand—quite literally, courtesy of James during a day out at the beach—as the group figures out who to side with in the aftermath of the fallout.

"If you're going to be friends with him, she's gonna f--king cut you off," Katie tells Scheana, referencing Tom and Ariana. "So, think about your next move very carefully."

And if you're wondering about the possible return of Raquel Leviss (whose months-long affair with Sandoval led to his breakup with Madix), she has officially exited the show—a decision she shared over the summer.

"I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer," she said during an August episode of the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast. "I can't do that to myself."