Sofía Vergara Steps Out With Surgeon Justin Saliman Again After Joe Manganiello Breakup

Sofía Vergara is leaning into her new chapter.

More than three months after she and husband Joe Manganiello announced their breakup, the Modern Family alum appears to be spending time with someone new.

The Hot Pursuit actress was photographed alongside orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman on Nov. 2 while outside of the FREQUENCY Exhibition, hosted by Salma Hayek's brother Sami Hayek at Christie's Los Angeles.

Though neither Sofía nor Justin has publicly addressed their relationship status, this sighting comes just days after they were spotted out to dinner together in Beverly Hills.

E! News has reached out to Sofía's rep for comment and has not heard back.

Back in July, Sofia, 51, and Joe, 46, called it quits after seven years of marriage. "As two people that love and care for one another very much," they said in a joint statement to Page Six July 17, "we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."