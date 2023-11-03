Sofía Vergara Steps Out With Surgeon Justin Saliman Again After Joe Manganiello Breakup

Sofía Vergara appears to be spending time with surgeon Justin Saliman after her breakup with Joe Manganiello. Keep scrolling for details on their latest outing.

By Jess Cohen Nov 03, 2023 6:39 PMTags
BreakupsSightingsDivorcesSofia VergaraJoe ManganielloCouples
Watch: Here's What Sofia Vergara Is Asking for in Joe Manganiello Divorce

Sofía Vergara is leaning into her new chapter.

More than three months after she and husband Joe Manganiello announced their breakup, the Modern Family alum appears to be spending time with someone new.

The Hot Pursuit actress was photographed alongside orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman on Nov. 2 while outside of the FREQUENCY Exhibition, hosted by Salma Hayek's brother Sami Hayek at Christie's Los Angeles.

Though neither Sofía nor Justin has publicly addressed their relationship status, this sighting comes just days after they were spotted out to dinner together in Beverly Hills.

E! News has reached out to Sofía's rep for comment and has not heard back.

Back in July, Sofia, 51, and Joe, 46, called it quits after seven years of marriage. "As two people that love and care for one another very much," they said in a joint statement to Page Six July 17, "we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives." 

photos
Sofia Vergara's Best Looks

Two days later, on July 19, the Magic Mike actor officially filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their breakup.

CREDIT BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Behati Prinsloo Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine

2

Proof Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid's Night Out Is Anything But Shallow

3

Why Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Dad Kanye West

In documents obtained by E! News at the time, the True Blood alum—who was spotted spending time with actress Caitlin O'Connor in September—also listed July 2 at the duo's date of separation.

Now, as both Joe and Sofía continue to navigate their new chapters, take a look back at their romance over the years below...

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Oscar-Worthy Date Night

The A-list couple stun at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills on March 12.

Instagram
Ciao Bella

Vergara and Manganiello enjoy a romantic getaway to Italy in the summer of 2022.

Instagram
La Dolce Vita

The two tour the stunning Italian countryside.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
On-Set Support

Vergara gets support from her hubby and son on set during the final day of filming Modern Family in 2020.

Instagram
The Look of Love

The duo celebrate Valentine's Day 2020 with a sizzling Instagram pic.

Shutterstock
Red Carpet Royalty

Manganiello and Vergara attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in L.A. in January 2020.

Instagram
2020 Vision

The duo celebrate New Year's Eve on Dec. 31, 2019.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Birthday Babe

The True Blood alum holds his lady tight while celebrating her 47th birthday in July 2019.

Instagram
I Heart You

The couple shares an adorable photo while celebrating Valentine's Day 2019.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Hangin' in Hawaii

Vergara presents her other half with The Shooting Star award during the 2019 Maui Film Festival in June 2019 in Wailea, Hawaii.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

The famous couple got spooky with Sofia Vergara's son Manolo for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Forever Dinner Date

The duo got all dressed up for a night on the town.

Instagram
Love Like This

We just want to find someone that looks at us like these two look at each other.

Instagram
Happily Ever After

It's a love story, we're so glad they said YES!

Instagram
Pretty in Paradise

The couple enjoyed a much needed vacay together.

Instagram
Crazy in Love

Their love for each other is undeniable!

Instagram
They Shine Bright Like a Diamond

It's no secret that this Hollywood couple shines in everything they do, especially together.

Instagram
JOEchella

Sofia Vergara threw her husband the ultimate Coachella-themed 40th Birthday Bash.

Instagram
You Fancy, Huh?

They are the definition of color-coordinated couple goals.

Instagram
Perfect for Each Other

According to a source, "They work out together, watch football together, go out to eat and to movies."

 

Instagram
Lighting Up Each Other's World

Whether it is the 4th of July or New Years Eve, this happy couple is celebrating together.

Instagram
Getting Some Vitamin Sea

Not sure what we love more: This beautiful couple or the stunning view behind them.

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
Love on Top

 "Joe makes Sofia feel like she is the most important woman in the world," says our E! insider.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Cutest Couple on the Carpet

Why Netflix & chill when you can get dressed up and attend the Solo: A Star Wars Movie premiere together?

Instagram
Happiest Together

"I've never seen two people so truly in love. The way they talk to each other, touch each other—it's incredible," said a friend of the couple.

Instagram
Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said "I do" on November 21, 2015.

Instagram
Kisses for the Mrs.

According to a friend of the couple, "She thinks he's gorgeous and sexy and she can't get enough of him. He is the nicest guy in the world and treats her like a queen. He's everything."

Instagram
He Put a Ring On It

Joe Manganiello popped the question to Sofia Vergara on December 25, 2014.

Splash News
Happy Holidays!

The couple did some last minute shopping ahead of their first Christmas together.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens world premiere.

photos
View More Photos From Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello: Romance Rewind
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Behati Prinsloo Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine

2

Proof Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid's Night Out Is Anything But Shallow

3

Why Kim Kardashian Says North West Prefers Living With Dad Kanye West

4

Lisa Marie Presley Called Out Priscilla Movie Before Her Death

5

Why Kendall Jenner Was Ready for Bad Bunny to Hop Into Her Life