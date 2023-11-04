J.Crew Factory's 40% Off Sitewide Sale Has All the Holiday Looks You Want

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The holiday season is coming and that means get togethers, gatherings, and parties, with free flowing eggnog, champagne, hot chocolate, and more. And whether you're going casual or formal, you might need something soft, glitzy, velvety, or sparkly for the big (or intimate) event. You could start digging through your closet and pull out last year's styles, or you could start stocking up on new statement pieces, accents, and other details to keep you looking on point. But, where to start? Have no fear, we've searched far and wide for the best deals on winter clothes for your next holiday party.

Right now, J. Crew Factory is having a huge sale on their entire website offering up to 40% off EVERYTHING. But wait, there's more. They're offering an extra 60% off their clearance section by using the code 60MORE at checkout, plus an extra 30% off orders over $125 by using the code CYBER30 at checkout. AND, one more thing. If you buy more than three styles on sale, you can get an extra 20% off with code GIFTSHOP at checkout.

Even if you're not hitting up any holiday parties, you'll want to hit up this sale. From chic blazers to trendy skirts, shop our top picks below from the J. Crew Factory's 40% off sale.