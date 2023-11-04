J.Crew Factory's 40% Off Sitewide Sale Has All the Holiday Looks You Want

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The holiday season is coming and that means get togethers, gatherings, and parties, with free flowing eggnog, champagne, hot chocolate, and more. And whether you're going casual or formal, you might need something soft, glitzy, velvety, or sparkly for the big (or intimate) event. You could start digging through your closet and pull out last year's styles, or you could start stocking up on new statement pieces, accents, and other details to keep you looking on point. But, where to start? Have no fear, we've searched far and wide for the best deals on winter clothes for your next holiday party.
Right now, J. Crew Factory is having a huge sale on their entire website offering up to 40% off EVERYTHING. But wait, there's more. They're offering an extra 60% off their clearance section by using the code 60MORE at checkout, plus an extra 30% off orders over $125 by using the code CYBER30 at checkout. AND, one more thing. If you buy more than three styles on sale, you can get an extra 20% off with code GIFTSHOP at checkout.
Even if you're not hitting up any holiday parties, you'll want to hit up this sale. From chic blazers to trendy skirts, shop our top picks below from the J. Crew Factory's 40% off sale.
Tartan Ruffleneck Bow-Back Top
This silky sleeveless top features a chic tartan pattern, a high ruffled neck, and a stylish bow in the back. It's 50% off, so grab some jewelry to match and you're all set.
Crystal Bow Stud Earrings
For less than $13 you can get these dainty earrings. Shaped in a delicate bow with glitzy crystals, they can dress up a casual outfit or fit in with something more formal.
Faux-leather A-line mini skirt
What goes with this faux leather miniskirt? Um, everything. It can rock out any party, holiday or otherwise. The hem hits above the knee and it's even machine washable.
Quilted Mockneck Pullover
For something more casual, there's nothing cozier than this quilted mockneck pullover. Pair it with jeans or a cute skirt and high boots and you're ready for anything the holiday throws at you. Featured here is a neutral mocha, but it also comes in brighter colors, too.
Velvet One-Button Blazer
Glam up any holiday or winter outfit with this soft, velvety blazer. It's lined, has pockets, and also comes in black.
Velvet Handbag
If you're thinking about getting the velvet blazer above, then you simply must get this velvet handbag to match. It's 58% off and perfect for storing your essentials when you're partying it up.
Chelsea Boots
These stylish Chelsea boots have a classic design that goes with an everyday look or something more formal. They were originally $188, but now they're $69.50, so you kind of have to get them. Compliments will follow.
Holiday Lights Trouser Socks
The best way to show off your holiday spirit is with these cute Christmas light socks. They're one size and 59% off, so maybe get a second pair, just in case.
Button-Up Shirt with Pearl Collar
At first glance, this looks like a classic white collared shirt. But look a little closer and you'll see that this shirt has delicate pearl accents around the collar, giving it a touch of quiet elegance. And at 40% off, it's also a great deal.
Wide Button-Collar Pullover Sweatshirt
Get a perfect pop of color with this bright red sweatshirt. It has button detailing at the neck and a soft, relaxed fit that can pair with skinny black jeans and ballet flats. It's also 50% off, which is also pretty great.
